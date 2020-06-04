Dine in the sun: Here are the Buffalo-area restaurant patios reopening

New York State's restaurants and bars received surprise word on June 3 that they could open for outdoor dining the next day.

Businesses scrambled to learn and meet the safety requirements set by the state, which range from spaced-out tables to mask-wearing for customers and employees, all while also scheduling enough staff and bring in enough product to meet potential demands.

Here are the Buffalo-area restaurants, bars and breweries that have quickly pivoted to open on June 4 and 5. Hours are subject to change, especially with potential curfews. We also have a list of the area's seasonal hot dog stands that are open.

Now open



12 Gates Brewing Company

90 Earhart Drive, East Amherst (906-6600)

Hours: Patio service begins at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at noon Saturday.

99 Brick Oven Bar & Grille

99 Aurora St., Lancaster (393-3847)

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Reservations only under the awning area, first-come, first-served on back patio.

240 South

1780 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca (675-2440)

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

First come, first served. Ninety-minute limit at tables. If no tables are opened, customers are asked to provide their phone number and wait in their car. Maximum of four people at a table.

Adrian's Custard & Beef

2352 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island (773-9242)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Picnic tables will not be laid out, but customers are welcome to bring blankets or chairs for Adrian's front lawn. All patio reopening rules apply to Adrian's front lawn.

Aguacates Mexican Restaurant

5674 S. Transit Road, Lockport (280-3785)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Takeout can be consumed on the patio on Thursday, with patio service beginning on Friday.

Alchemy Wine & Beer

20 Union St., Hamburg (926-9802)

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday. See Instagram or Facebook for future hours.

Seating available on their patio or on the sidewalk.

Alton's Restaurant

2221 Transit Road, Elma (674-1900)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Facebook page.

First come, first served.

Anchor Bar - Amherst

4300 Maple Road, Amherst (833-9464)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Seating is first-come, first-served. Anchor Bar can safely seat 55 people outdoors. Groups of six or more can call ahead to make a reservation.

Bacchus Wine Bar & Restaurant

56 W. Chippewa St. (854-9463)

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Reservations available by phone or through OpenTable.

Belt Line Brewery and Kitchen

545 Swan St. (402-1756)

Hours: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, no further time details available.

Big Ditch Brewing Co.

55 E. Huron St. (854-5050)

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. daily, for first week of reopening.

Twelve tables available for outdoor seating; customers are encouraged to call the restaurant-taproom as they arrive for specific directions.

The Blackthorn

2134 Seneca St. (825-9327)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The bar-restaurant is asking for patience as it adjusts quickly to the new requirements but boasts patio seating -- in two areas, on the second floor and in the beer garden, to safely accommodate roughly 150 customers.

Black Water Tavern & Tap

12442 Broadway, Alden (902-4317)

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. daily.

Patio was assembled in Black Water's parking lot, so customer parking has been moved to the overflow lot. Six tables are available for seating. Hour limit per table. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins can use free tables.

BOCO Kitchen

7375 Boston State Road, Boston (578-0828)

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. for dinner menu on patio, noon to 3 p.m. for hot dogs from the deck, Friday through Sunday.

Bonjour Crepes

41 East Ave., Lockport (478-4983)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Brennan's Bowery Bar

4401 Transit Road, Clarence (633-9630)

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Reservations are strongly encouraged.

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main St., Williamsville (650-4080)

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

First-come, first-served in the back beer garden. Customers are strongly encouraged to read the menu on their phones. Tables are limited to 90 minutes per party.

Brownie's Sports Bar and Tavern

775 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (260-2010)

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Front patio (maximum 16 people) requires reservations; back patio is first-come, first-served for seating.

Buffalo Cider Hall

155 Chandler St., Suite 4 (240-9689)

Hours: Opens at 3 p.m. Thursday and closes before curfew.

The cidery will offer $4 draft specials to mark the occasion.

Buffalo Sports Garden

2945 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park (674-4113)

Hours: 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Can only accommodate parties up to five people. Ninety-minute limit per table.

Buffalo Tap House

85 W. Chippewa St. (332-2433)

Hours: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Reservations are recommended.

Cabana Sam's Sunset Bay Grill

1028 S. Shore Drive, Irving (934-9953)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Check the link above for beach club, beach and deli times, as they are all different.

Cafe 59

62 Allen St. (883-1880)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Takeout orders may be eaten at the four tables situated in front of the Allen Street side of the restaurant.

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga (259-9461)

Hours: Still being determined. Outdoor seats available until 7 p.m. June 11.

First-come, first-served.

Coles Restaurant

1104 Elmwood Ave. (886-1449)

Hours: 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. No food will be available for purchase on Sunday.

CRaVing

1472 Hertel Ave. (883-1675)

Hours: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Reservations are recommended, as seating is limited.

The Critchen

3377 Clinton St., West Seneca (671-2832)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Customers are asked to call ahead for reservations for patio seating.

Curly's Grille

647 Ridge Road, Lackawanna (824-9716)

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday to begin, due to curfew.

Seating is limited to four tables, and reservations are encouraged. Ninety-minute limit per table.

Danny's Restaurant

4300 Abbott Road, Orchard Park (649-1194)

First come, first served. Closing at 7 p.m. Thursday to meet curfew. Future hours to be determined.

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St. (235-8464), 1707 Hertel Ave. (same phone #)

Hours: 3 to 7 p.m. daily.

Seating on a first come, first served basis.

The Dockside Bar & Grill

153 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda (693-3600)

Hours: 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. Check Facebook page for updates on hours.

No reservations accepted, at first at least.

Doino's Pizzeria

2709 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga (893-9229)

No time details shared.

Dwyer's Irish Pub

65 Webster St., North Tonawanda (692-4837)

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Not accepting reservations, limited seating available. Customers will be greeted by a host and told where to sit.

E Cafe

487 Main St. (852-7449)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Takeout orders may be consumed at E Cafe's outdoor seating, although New York regulations for phase two must be followed.

The Eagle House Restaurant

5578 Main St., Williamsville (632-7669)

Hours: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Reservations are mandatory, with table usage limited to 90 minutes per party. Those with reservations are asked to call the restaurant when they arrive for further details. Entry, at least for a few days, will be up the back steps.

Fanara's Restaurant

3347 Delaware Ave., Kenmore (874-1133)

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Reservations highly recommended. Ninety-minute limit on tables.

Forty Thieves

727 Elmwood Ave. (464-3822)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, but closing time will be 7 p.m. as long as curfew is in effect.

Time limit for tables is set for 90 minutes. First-come, first served.

Garage Cafe and Lounge

1127 Hertel Ave. (436-2141)

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Takeout can be eaten on the patio for now, with three tables spaced out for seating.

Gene McCarthy's/Old First Ward Brewing

73 Hamburg St. (855-8948)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday due to curfew, then 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The brewery is touting its deep list of German beers, all brewed in house, for their beer garden.

Glen Park Tavern

5507 Main St., Williamsville (626-9333)

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. for outdoor seating, noon to 8 p.m. for takeout.

Parking lot has been converted into a dining area.

The Globe Restaurant

711 E. Main St. (652-4221)

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. June 4. See Facebook page for further time details.

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst (691-7799)

Hours: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday; 4 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Griffon Gastropub - Clarence

5445 Transit Road, Clarence (580-3701)

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Griffon Gastropub - East Aurora

634 Main St. (714-9301)

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Griffon Gastropub - Niagara Falls

2470 Military Road, Niagara Falls (236-7474)

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Griffon House

810 Center St., Lewiston (405-7291)

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The Gypsy Parlor

376 Grant St. (551-0001)

Hours: 4 to 11 p.m. daily.

Reservations are available.

Hamburg Brewing Company

6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg (649-3249)

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. June 5, noon to 10 p.m. June 6, noon to 8 p.m. June 7.

Hot Mama's Canteen

12 Military Road (783-8222)

Hours: 2:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, due to curfew.

Three patio tables, for four people apiece, are available on a first come, first served basis. Two-drink minimum per customers at table, no single sitters.

JJ's Casa di Pizza

11 E. Mohawk St. (883-8200)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Disposable menus for tables. Remains dog-friendly, and new pizza wall art lends a decent photo opportunity. Customers are encouraged to bring a jacket in case weather deteriorates while dining.

Kaylena Marie's Bakery

4236 N. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park (508-8491)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday (June 11 was their grand reopening). Follow their Facebook page for future hours.

New patio seating in front of the bakery.

Lakeward Spirits in the Barrel Factory

65 Vandalia St. (541-1454)

Hours: Noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Liberty Hound

One Naval Park Cove (845-9173)

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday through Sunday. Closed Monday and Wednesday. Patio is weather permitting.

Lime House Restaurant

424 Evans St., Williamsville (276-3522)

Hours: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Lucia's on the Lake

4151 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg (627-9752)

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Reservations only, through Open Table; no walk-ins. Full meals must be ordered to purchase drinks. Time limits will be set for each table.

Mardee's Diner

9475 Maple St., Clarence (741-3807)

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Beach Club at Mickey Rats

8934 Lake Shore Road, Angola (549-3000)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on June 5.

"$3 happy hour" drink specials between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Moor Pat

78 E. Spring St., Williamsville (810-9957)

Hours: Opens at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon Friday through Sunday.

New York Beer Project

6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport (743-6927)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

No reservations, first-come, first-served.

North End Bar & Grill

2692 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore (877-9000)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Olive Branch

2343 Union Road, West Seneca (656-0517)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Full menu available for takeout and outdoor eating. Go inside for patio seating; entrance is in the dining room. Bathrooms open. No reservations, but you can call ahead to check on availability.

Overwinter Coffee

9 Genesee St. (201-0339)

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, but hours have changed subtly. Limited seating in front of the shop.

Papi Grande's

4276 Maple Road, Amherst (836-7274)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Patrick's Rooftop

500 Pearl, Floor 13 (849-7280)

Hours: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

First-come, first-served. No reservations.

Pho Kim Chi

2711 South Park Ave., Lackawanna (322-5173)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Reservations are required.

The Place

229 Lexington Ave. (882-7522)

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Accepting reservations for outdoor dining on the day of visit, only. Additional seating has been added to the parking lot east of the restaurant; six-to-eight tables can seat customers. Walk-ins will be accepted if there's space and reservations are all fulfilled.

The Quarter

26 Virginia Place (322-5188)

Hours: Hours dependent on table availability.

Taking limited reservations for outdoor dining. Find available time slots on Open Table.

Remington Tavern & Seafood Exchange

184 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda (362-2802)

Hours: 4 p.m. start June 4.

First-come, first served for now. No further details yet on hours through the weekend.

Resurgence Brewing Co. (Chicago Street location only)

55 Chicago St. (768-6018)

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Access to beer garden only.

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

701 Main St., East Aurora (714-9173)

Hours: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Hours currently limited. Will not take reservations at first, but open to reevaluation.

The Roycroft Inn

40 S. Grove St., East Aurora (652-5552)

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. June 5.

Salvatore's: Italian Prime

6461 Transit Road, Depew (635-9000)

Hours: See reservations available on OpenTable.

Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill

7800 Transit Road, East Amherst (634-6000)

Hours: Open until 11 p.m. Thursday.

Not taking reservations for now. For those who arrive when no table is available, their names will be placed on a wait list and instructed to remain in their vehicle until they receive a text when a table is ready.

Share Kitchen and Bar Room

5590 Main St., Williamsville (906-3400)

Hours: 4 p.m. opening Tuesday through Saturday.

Reservations can be made by emailing sharekbr@gmail.com. Customers are limited to 80 minutes maximum at a table. Share teased a pop-up patio bar and an oysters feature on the patio.

The Silo Restaurant

115 N. Water St., Lewiston (754-9680)

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. daily.

All orders, even for patio dining, will be packaged "to-go" to eliminate tray usage and other contact-heavy surfaces. Several hand-sanitizing stations have been added, and stickers have been laid out on the ground to ensure social distancing while ordering. There are barriers set for every ordering station, too, including the ice cream caboose.

Sole Sand Bar at Woodlawn Beach

3580 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell (825-3675)

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Speak Easy Buffalo

1194 E. Lovejoy St. (783-7477)

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Call to make reservations on Speak Easy's covered patio. Early bird specials from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Steel City Pub

1449 Abbott Road, Lackawanna (768-2536)

Hours: Noon to 11 p.m. for Thursday.

No reservations necessary to begin, but that will be evaluated again soon.

The Sterling

1487 Hertel Ave. (833-1307)

Hours: 4 p.m. opening Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

First come, first served for patio dining.

Tappo Pizza, Thin Man Brewery Chandler Street

166 Chandler St. (393-4353)

Hours: Opened at 4 p.m. for first few days back in business.

First-come, first served for outdoor seating.

Tappo Restaurant

338 Ellicott St. (259-8130)

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Rooftop patio seating will be by reservation first, then for walk-ins if space allows.

Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar

634 Main St., Suite 3, East Aurora (655-1874)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Patio seating around front and in alleyway.

Taste of Siam

810 Elmwood Ave. (886-0746)

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Terrace at Delaware Park

199 Lincoln Parkway (886-0089)

Hours: 3 p.m. start on Thursday.

Walk-ins only, to begin, with drinks and a limited food menu.

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Road, Clarence (580-7872)

Hours: 3 p.m. June 5.

No reservations accepted.

The Towne Restaurant

186 Allen St. (884-5128)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with curfew in effect, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Five tables of two are available for seating.

Transit Music Lounge

4723 Transit Road, Depew (656-0715)

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, no further time details released.

Union Pub

38 Swan St. (854-2199)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday on the veranda.

Waxlight Bar a Vin

27 Chandler St.

Hours: Accepting reservations now for Thursday through Sunday.

World of Beer

One Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga (683-0947)

Hours: 1 to 7 p.m. daily.

Zobud Bistro

1879 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island (775-5145)

Hours: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Customers are asked to call for reservations; no walk-ins accepted.

REOPENINGS ON THE HORIZON

Webster's Bistro's patio will open June 12.

Patina 250 will open June 12.

The Yelling Goat will open June 12.

Black Iron Bystro's patio will open June 12, for weekends only.

Prescott's Provisions will open June 12.

Local Grille at the Dome will open June 12.

The Irishman in Williamsville will open June 18.