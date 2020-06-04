Share this article

Curfew canceled for tonight in Cheektowaga

There will be no curfew in Cheektowaga tonight, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted.

Police "will have stepped up patrols in the town," Poloncarz said in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

He said the information about the canceled curfew came from Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski.

The only curfew in place going forward are the nightly ones from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the City of Buffalo, Poloncarz said.

Mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday enacted a nightly curfew in the city through Monday morning. That followed unrest Monday night after protests of police brutality, including an incident in which a state trooper was run over by the driver of an SUV.

