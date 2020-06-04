Cuomo: Dramatic reduction in Covid-19 positive tests in WNY, state

The rate of positive coronavirus tests has reduced dramatically in the last six weeks in Western New York and throughout the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

Western New York currently has 2% of Covid-19 tests resulting in positive cases, while six weeks ago the number was 15%, the governor showed during his daily coronavirus update from Albany.

The percentage reduced, over two-week periods, from 15% to 11% to 4% to 2% in Western New York, Cuomo said.

The reductions were similar in other populated regions in the state shown by the governor: New York City (26% to 11% to 5% to 2%), Long Island (20% to 11% to 4% to 2%) and the Capital region (12% to 7% to 2% to 1%).

"Everything we have done is smart and is working, and is in the numbers. It’s not my opinion, it’s in the numbers," Cuomo said. "We’re making great progress. But as fast as these numbers come down is as fast as those numbers can go up."

Cuomo cited several other states that have seen their new Covid-19 cases rise significantly following their reopening.

"It probably happens more times than not," he said of increases in states following reopening. "If we're not smart, that's what's going to happen here."

Among other developments during his news conference, Cuomo urged those who have been involved in recent large police brutality protests to get tested for the coronavirus and announced assistance for businesses that have been looted recently.

"We’re going to open the testing facilities for all people who were at a protest," Cuomo said.

The governor cited the possibility of a "super spreader" infecting large groups, as was the case in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak when a single infected person led to an outbreak in New Rochelle.

"One person can infect hundreds," Cuomo said." "If you were at a protest, go get a test, please."

He said it is part of protesters' "civic duty" to notify people close to them that they were at a protest.

"Assume you are infected," Cuomo said. "Tell people that you may have been exposed, and act like you may have been exposed. Worry about your 63-year-old grandmother ... or parent or uncle or aunt. They can die from this virus."

Cuomo said the state's hospitalization rate continued to be very low and that the daily death toll Wednesday was 52, up three from Tuesday's all-time low.

While Western New York reached phase two of the state's reopening this week, the Hudson Valley counties (including Westchester and Rockland) are scheduled to go to phase two Tuesday and Long Island is scheduled for phase two on Wednesday. New York City is set to enter phase one of reopening on Monday.

However, Cuomo said that the effect of possible virus spread due to large protests is not something that will be seen immediately, noting the lag of infection, to symptoms, to hospitalization.

"It can be four to five days before symptoms show, eight to 12 days until hospitalization," he said. "Eight to 12 days is a long time when day to day we are deciding what to do. If you had a viral spread in these protests, we’re not going to see it in the numbers for a while."

Cuomo said the state, through its Department of Financial Services, which regulates the insurance industry, would help businesses who were looted recently by: directing insurers to expedite claims; provide free mediation of disputes; and accept photos as reasonable proof of loss so businesses don't have to wait for police reports.

"In New York City, Rochester, many of these businesses were essential businesses for the poorest communities in those locales," he said. "They looted mom-and-pop stores that don’t have the resources to rebuild and reopen, so we're going to do everything we can to help them."

Cuomo also announced a statewide moment of silence at 2 p.m. to coincide with the start of the a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Cuomo called it "a symbolic moment to say we understand what happened, we’re sorry, we grieve, and this is an injustice that should never happen again."