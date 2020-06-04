CARSON, Joyce A. (Koch)

Of Lancaster, NY, may 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Howard (Sharon), Marie (John) Rupp, and Gerald (Linda); dearest grandmother of Eric (Keara) Rupp, Lindsay (Jeremy) Bogacz, Kelsey Carson, Samantha Carson, Sheila (Andrew) Bluhm and Julia Carson; great-grandmother of six; sister of Lois (Ronald) Vandermeulen. A Mass of Christian Burial was held privately with the family. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com