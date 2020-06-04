KeyBank Center game-day workers to be paid Friday for canceled Sabres games

Game-day employees at KeyBank Center will be compensated for the Buffalo Sabres games canceled as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The Buffalo News that employees scheduled to work the Sabres' final six home games will be paid Friday, providing financial relief for part-time workers in security, ticket takers, ushers and freelance broadcast workers.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced shortly after the NHL suspended play in March that it would pay arena employees if games were canceled. At the time of the announcement, the Sabres were among 13 NHL teams that released a plan to compensate part-time arena workers in some way, though some clubs had pledged to pay those employees during the pause.

PSE has followed through with a similar plan following the cancellation of three Buffalo Bandits games at KeyBank Center, seven Rochester Americans games and four Rochester Knighthawks games in Blue Cross Arena.

"Our gameday employees at the arenas in Buffalo and Rochester will be paid for any lost wages due to regular season game cancellations," Kim Pegula said in a statement in March. "They are part of our PSE family and even though we expect that the games will be played, we want to assure them they will be paid in the event that is not the case."

The Sabres' season officially ended May 26 when the NHL announced a 24-team return-to-play format if the season resumes this summer.