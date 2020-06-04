Buffalo man charged with sex trafficking

A Buffalo man who is accused of sexually victimizing three females has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with sex trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 41-year-old Michael McDonald, also known as George Jackson and by the street name Rabbit, faces a minimum 15 years and a maximum of life in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI began investigating McDonald for allegedly operating an illegal sex-buying scheme by employing fraud, force and/or coercion in October 2017.

Prosecutors accused McDonald of using Facebook to recruit one victim to dance and strip in Florida, while telling her she would not have to engage in prostitution.

Once the victim traveled from Buffalo to Florida, prosecutors accused McDonald of raping her and forcing her into prostitution. Prosecutors accused him of assaulting the victim on numerous occasions.

McDonald is accused of holding a second victim against her will in Plantation, Fla., and threatening to beat her after she attempted to leave.

Prosecutors said McDonald recruited a third victim on Snapchat by telling her he could help her fulfill her dreams of becoming a singer and obtaining custody of her children. He even told the victim that he knew Beyonce, prosecutors said.

Later, that victim said, McDonald allowed another man to rape her and made her feel that all she could do was work as a prostitute for him, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.