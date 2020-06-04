Jake Fromm acknowledges, apologizes for 'elite white people' texts -- now what comes next?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm issued an apology Thursday for saying that suppressors for guns should be made "very expensive so only elite white people can get them."

Fromm made the comments as part of a text message conversation in March 2019. They were first shared shortly after midnight Thursday on Twitter by the user @ashleymp20.

The image shows Fromm writing, "But no guns are good ... They need to let me get suppressors ... Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha."

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white people' in a text message conversation," Fromm said in a written statement Thursday. "Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person,' as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not.

"Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness."

If social media activity is any indication, the fifth-round rookie from Georgia is going to have some work to do in that regard. When ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Fromm's apology, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quote-tweeted it and said, "Are you really sorry? Or are you sorry you got caught?"

In response, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, added a quote-tweet of his own, writing: "You know the answer to that. Racists are never really sorry. They are sorry that ppl who don’t agree with their racist stance have unmasked their truth."

You know the answer to that. Racists are never really sorry. They are sorry that ppl who don’t agree with their racist stance have unmasked their truth. https://t.co/HTMc72vUw7 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 4, 2020

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White retweeted Sherman's reply.

The Bills' cornerback also retweeted Jets safety Jamal Adams, his former teammate at LSU. Quote-tweeting a tweet from Bleacher Report that shared Fromm's apology, Adams referenced the Bills' rookie quarterback and Saints quarterback Drew Brees, writing ""You and Drew aren’t really sorry. Save the (expletive) apologies. The truth just came out, and you two aren’t the only ones!"

Brees has received significant backlash this week after saying he will "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America," during an interview with Yahoo Finance. Brees' comments were widely rebuked given that the protests now and those that began with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem centered on the fight for racial equality and an end to police brutality. Brees apologized Thursday morning and addressed his teammates during a meeting later in the day.

The owner of the Twitter account who posted the original screenshots of the conversation with Fromm posted another set Thursday afternoon, responding to a text request from an unknown individual to delete the original tweet. The person making the request goes on to say the Bills are "talking about dropping him right now," a reference to potentially cutting Fromm.

That tweet has since been deleted.

The owner of the Twitter account responded to a Buffalo News' interview request with a statement Thursday. She requested that her name not be used and later cited potential backlash in a response on social media. She said she regretted not coming forward sooner.

"I think it’s good that he acknowledged and apologized for his actions," she wrote via email. "We need to hold EVERYONE to a standard of 0 tolerance of racism. REGARDLESS of who they are. I hope he re-evaluates and thinks twice before he says, feels, or does something like that again and I hope he holds his friends, family, teammates, coaches, etc to this new standard. And that this is not just about him, but a call to attention (no more silence or ignoring) the racial injustice that black people face with the police, healthcare, jogging, living in their homes, or whatever else. Call it out when you see it. Zero. Tolerance."

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who was previously scheduled to speak to the media Thursday, said he did not know about Fromm's text messages until the quarterback apologized to the team.

"I still don't know all the details, other than what he shared with us in our team meeting," Frazier said. "I'm still learning more about it, but that's what it was -- it was an apology by him."

As for the reaction among the team, Frazier said, "on Zoom, it's hard sometimes to sense what people's reactions are ... But I think we have a mature-enough team that our leaders are going to reach out to him and encourage him. They recognize how sincere he was in his apology. I think we will definitely be able to move on from that."

Fromm was part of the group of skill-position players that worked out last week in Florida. For the most part, though, he has yet to meet most of his teammates and coaches, given that the Bills are conducting their spring practices in a virtual setting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're still getting to know Jake as a teammate, but based on what he said to the team today I believe our guys will give him the benefit of the doubt," Frazier said. "Jake seemed very sincere in his apology. We have a strong culture on our team, and those guys are going to be able to sift through what's real and what's not real. We haven't been around Jake. We haven't gotten a chance to spend much time with him because of the virtual offseason that we're in, but he's a teammate.

"Those guys, I think over time, he'll gain their trust. For all of us, we've made some mistakes. He acknowledged it: 'I made a mistake.' There are a number of us that can say the same thing at some point or another, especially in our youth, we made some mistakes. You move on from it. You grow from it. That's what we're going to try to do, I'm sure, as a team -- grow from it. I'm know Jake wants to grow from it as well."

A short time after Frazier spoke, the Bills issued the following statement: "Earlier today, we became aware of comments made in a text message conversation involving Jake Fromm in 2019. He was wrong and he admitted it to us. We don't condone what he said. Jake was honest and forthcoming to us about the text exchange. He asked for an opportunity to address and apologize to his teammates and coaches today in a team meeting, which he did. We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field."

Fromm's agent, James Denton, did not respond to a request for comment from The News.