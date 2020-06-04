Bills' Cody Ford: Spread love equally to everyone

Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford shared his thoughts on the state of the nation and racial inequality in a message on social media.

Ford noted that he is the son of a white woman and an African American man, but seen as African American because of his skin color.

"If a person's skin color is different than yours, it shouldn't make you feel hate or anger. Our country can be a beautiful place if you fill it with love and spread it to everyone equally. ...

"I pray for US to see everyone as beautiful human beings and there be change."