Bills' Cody Ford: Spread love equally to everyone

Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford shared his thoughts on the state of the nation and racial inequality in a message on social media.
Ford noted that he is the son of a white woman and an African American man, but seen as African American because of his skin color.
"If a person's skin color is different than yours, it shouldn't make you feel hate or anger. Our country can be a beautiful place if you fill it with love and spread it to everyone equally. ...
"I pray for US to see everyone as beautiful human beings and there be change."
— Cody Ford ✞ (@Cody_Ford74) June 3, 2020
