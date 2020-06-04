Town of Tonawnda blood drive underlines need for blood donors

Buffalo Battleground will host a blood drive for ConnectLife from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

ConnectLife has an urgent need to stock their shelves as blood donations have gone down since amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buffalo Battleground – an indoor airsoft arena, arcade, bar and restaurant on Niagara Falls Boulevard, near I-290 in the Town of Tonawanda – has been closed to the public since March aside from food takeout, but owner Shaune Dwyer said the blood drive is a small way to give back to the community.

Those who donate will receive $10 game cards.

ConnectLife and the Red Cross have both renewed urgent calls for blood. Schedule a donation at connectlife.org or redcross.org.