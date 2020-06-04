All Americans must take action for a just society

By Michael Weiner

United Way of Buffalo & Erie County denounces racism, bigotry and prejudice in all forms. In light of recent events in Minnesota and across America, we join with every American on the side of justice to state that Black Lives Matter. But words alone are insufficient; we need to take action.

Our society must commit to and fight for equal treatment and equal access to justice if we are to achieve equal opportunity for all. Recent incidents involving police brutality and aggression against African Americans expose the persistent and underlying racism, prejudice and privilege that prevents African Americans from being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

We believe that in order to achieve racial equity, we must unite as a society and commit to systemic change. We stand in solidarity with community members and other organizations addressing racial disparities across our nation. We are committed to building an inclusive and equitable community where people from all races, cultures and communities have the resources and opportunities to thrive.

Achieving racial equity requires everyone to act. So, no matter your race, get involved. Engage in critical dialogues, fight for reform and hold people in power accountable. Petition, march, advocate, vote – let your voice be heard and don’t let up. By showing our support, we let our neighbors know that we care and will not tolerate racism or injustice in any form. And we will not rest until there is meaningful change to our laws and policing structures.

We also recognize the need to look internally and ensure that our organization’s composition and focus reflects the community we serve. As we begin implementing a new strategic plan, we have adopted equity as a core value and have begun to do the work to understand how we can be more effective in this regard. We cannot call on our community to change if we do not also hold ourselves to the same standard.

Our community is weakened when we are silent in the face of racism, hatred and distrust. It is made stronger when we champion diversity and address difficult problems with an unwavering commitment to equity and the dignity of every person.

For more than 100 years, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County has worked to bring our community together. We proudly partner with organizations who offer opportunities for children and their families to celebrate and value differences. Such initiatives offer much needed support that works to reduce hatred and violence driven by race.

Our society will make the most progress when African Americans can contribute and share ideas, without having to worry about repercussions based solely on the color of their skin. But we cannot have equity without equal justice and now is the time to take action. To live better, we must Live United.

Michael Weiner is president and CEO of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County.