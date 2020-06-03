City Hall arson suspect was raised by a forceful critic of police brutality

More than a decade ago, one of Buffalo's best-known critics of police brutality would take her grandson to events put on by the group she had formed, Concerned Citizens Against Police Abuse.

The late Loretta Renford raised young Courtland M. Renford when his parents couldn't, said Sam Hoyt, who was a state Assembly member from Buffalo when he knew Loretta Renford best, before her death in 2009.

If alive today, Loretta Renford would be crushed, Hoyt said, to learn that her now 20-year-old grandson has been accused of throwing a burning basket into City Hall during Saturday's mayhem, which began as a peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis.

"She'd be devastated," Hoyt said. "She did her best to raise Courtland the best she possibly could. That said, she would be extremely proud of him if he were involved in an active way and a peaceful way in demanding reforms and justice."

Firefighters quickly doused the fire touched off inside City Hall around 11:30 Saturday night. Afterward, Mayor Byron W. Brown appeared to be seething when, talking to news cameras, he spoke directly to the arsonist: "We have you on camera, you idiot."

With the flamethrower at large, Brown had no way to know the suspect was a grandson of a woman who had volunteered for the Buffalo Commission on Citizen Rights and Community Relations when he was a state senator and had become a well-known activist against police brutality.

"There was not a classier woman who walked the City of Buffalo,'' Michele Johnson said of Loretta Renford after her death at age 67. Johnson was serving as a member of Mayor Brown's Anti-Flipping Task Force at the time. "I will miss her ability to break down barriers. Black or white, she wasn't having it."

Renford formed the now-dormant Concerned Citizens Against Police Abuse in the 1990s as a reaction to police-driven events, like the one that Diane Goodwin went through in 1997. Police raided her house, on Kensington Avenue, traumatizing her 11-year-old son, who was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. As it turned out, the officers had hit the wrong house.

"When I was stumbling around in the dark trying to fight police brutality, (Renford) was the one who turned on the light so I could see what I was doing," Goodwin said for her obituary. "Every time I felt like giving up, she told me to stand and fight."

A news camera captured the arsonist in the act. After images circulated, Buffalo police learned they should bring in Courtland Renford. They found him hiding on the second floor of his home and recovered the Chanel face mask worn by the man in the picture, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said in a news release.

Renford faces state and federal charges that could put him behind bars for up to 20 years.

“The defendant — who, in the event of conviction, is facing a potential prison term equivalent to his age — should now have a pretty good sense of what not only the federal, state, and local law enforcement but an overwhelming majority of the community think of his conduct,” Kennedy said.

But there is sympathy for Renford in some quarters of Buffalo, said Justine Harris, who served as a Buffalo police officer from 1986 to 2010 and knew Loretta Renford. She suspects the sentiment flows from the respect people had for his grandmother and the fact Courtland Renford lost his caretaker at a young age.

"Who knows how what affected her affected him," Harris said.

Loretta Renford had taken on the task of raising the boy when she was approaching 60 years of age and dealing with diabetes. When she passed out from a seizure in 2006, her grandson, just 7 at the time, called 911 and followed a dispatcher's instructions on what to do until help arrived. The fire commissioner at the time, Michael J. Lombardo, said the boy probably saved her life.

Betty Jean Grant, the former chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature and a merchant on the East Side, who was present during the early hours of Saturday's protest, posted on Facebook that Courtland Renford's grandmother "was a fighter against police brutality all her life."

Grant's post drew more than 100 comments, nearly all supportive.

"Praying for him and his family," said one reader. "Hopefully they will have some compassion. He needs someone to speak up for him."

Said another: "Misguided young man who needs our assistance, just like so many other youth!!!"

And from Hoyt: "I am sorry to hear this. I truly loved Loretta Renford. Keep me posted, Betty Jean Grant. I will help if I can."

Grant said that after his grandmother's death, Courtland Renford moved between the homes of close relatives without establishing any stability during the second half of his life so far.

Loretta Renford would have viewed her grandson's act, as alleged, as wrong, Grant said. But she described her as someone who knew police brutality exists, and that people in power who can do something have been slow to act.

"She would say, 'You know what, maybe people will pay attention now,' " Grant said.