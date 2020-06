Buffalo Police Officer Armonde "Moe" Badger sang "We Shall Overcome" Tuesday afternoon in Niagara Square near the end of a meeting between police officials and protesters.

Badger is one of Buffalo's "singing cops," who, along with Officer Michael Norwood, gained fame after a video of the pair crooning in a restaurant went viral. They have appeared on "CBS Evening News" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," among other national platforms.

Watch the video below: