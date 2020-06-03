Jayvon Graves will return to UB basketball for senior season

Jayvon Graves faced a lot of uncertainty as he navigated the process of declaring for and preparing for the NBA Draft.

Graves, a guard on the University at Buffalo men's basketball team, trained and interviewed with teams during the Covid-19 pandemic, which restricted the amount of contact he had with coaches, NBA personnel and trainers. But he didn't get a full feel for the process, and he decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to UB for his final season of eligibility.

"I think it was just a lot of uncertainty, whether there would be workouts with teams, and I’m comfortable with that decision," Graves told the News on Wednesday.

Graves declared for the NBA Draft in March after three seasons at UB, and did not hire an agent in order to maintain his college eligibility. When he initially declared, he told the News that he regarded this as a preparation process so that if he did return to UB, he knows what steps he can take to pursue a future professional basketball career.

In the process of preparing for the draft, Graves said he learned to look at how teams are structured, and focused on interviews with NBA personnel and coaches in Zoom video calls.

"I interacted with a lot of people, and I spoke with two teams," said Graves, an Ohio native who trained in Canton during the spring semester, after UB's season ended March 9 in a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Mid-American Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Appreciative of the position I am in today. I want to thank the teams who’ve showed me interest and gave me great feedback to improve my game. With the uncertain times, I’m happy to say I’m returning to Buffalo for my senior year. Let’s get it🤘🏽🔋🔵 pic.twitter.com/O9nvBdytp1 — Jayvon Graves✨ (@JayGravess23) June 4, 2020

He also got feedback on how to improve his game, which he'll apply to his senior season at UB and future preparation for professional basketball.

"Teams told me to improve on my free throws," Graves said. "They said that I could easily shoot 75 percent from the line. And don’t get hit by ball screens. Stay low. And they talked about staying in attack mode and staying aggressive the whole game. Show I can play at one and two (guard positions)."

But, Graves said, it was a strange experience for him to plan for a future in professional basketball as NBA teams and the country dealt with a pandemic.

"It was just not knowing," Graves said. "If there would have been workouts and things like that, I would have been able to get in with more teams. There was a lot of uncertainty. I might have trained in Miami or Nashville if there wasn’t a pandemic."

Graves’ return gives the Bulls immediate experience at guard, and the Bulls return of one of the MAC’s top scorers in 2019-20. Graves is the only starting guard to return from last season, as Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson graduated.

Graves, however, has set clear goals for his team and for himself this season: To win the MAC title and to return to the NCAA Tournament. To help his teammates improve. To earn the MAC Player of the Year honor.

"With the coaches, they pointed out that I could be the all-time winningest player in program history," Graves said. "That’s something that stuck out to me."

Graves was a first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection in 2019-20. He led the Bulls and was fifth in the MAC in scoring (17.1 points per game) and averaged 5.4 rebounds per game. He made 204 field goals this season, the third-most in a single season for the Bulls.

The junior guard also reached the 1,000-point plateau this season; Graves is 18th on UB’s all-time scoring list with 1,080 points.

When Malik Zachery committed to the Bulls in April, the guard from Chipola College in Marianna, Fla., told the News that one of the reasons he chose UB was the chance to play on the same team as Graves.

Keishawn Brewton, a guard who will join the Bulls as a transfer from Coastal Carolina this year, also embraced the opportunity to have Graves as a teammate.

“With Graves, we’re planning on him coming back and it’ll be great work for me to work against him,” Brewton said.