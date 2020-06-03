The tick season got an early start this year, thanks to the mild December-March period. Even as of mid-March, the tick laboratory at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse had already received 394 ticks, according to NYUP.com.

The lab reports one-third of all collected ticks have been found to carry some sort of a germ-related disease, most often the bacterium which causes more nearly ubiquitous Lyme disease. Lyme is by far the most common tick-borne disease, often (but not always) producing a growing rash which starts small but, according to the Mayo Clinic, may reach a diameter of 12 inches.

The images we see most often are adult ticks, which continue to act as disease vectors well into the fall. But much of the disease transfer occurs from tick nymphs, which have already hatched earlier this spring. They are about the size of poppyseeds and are, as you might guess, difficult to spot. In this CDC photo, the muffin actually has several nymphs scattered among the poppyseeds. Yes, I had trouble spotting them, too.

This link, from lymediseaseassociation.org, catalogs tick images in various stages, where they live and what diseases they may carry.

Ticks are also increasingly carrying diseases other than Lyme, originally found only in more southern latitudes, such as those carried by the Lone Star Tick. The increase in tick populations is at least partially tied to our warming climate allowing more widespread migration of several species. This CDC link maps out which species are found in different parts of the country. You’ll note, for example, the Lone Star Tick which had its origins in parts of the south, now has reached into Western New York.

However, in addition to climate change, some of the dramatic increase in Lyme disease is also tied to other factors such as reforestation in the northeast and land use, exposing more humans and pets in their travels to ticks. There is also the availability of host animals to the ticks, such as rising deer and rodent populations in some regions. Many adult ticks have a 2-3 year life cycle, meaning they get the chance to transmit diseases in more than one season.

It’s safe to assume we have a high tick population at this time. While some years are worse than others, there have been no recent years in which tick populations have shown a marked decrease. With that in mind, and knowing we can’t control the tick populations with broad use of insecticides, prevention of exposure remains the key. CDC and state agencies strongly advise avoiding vegetative growth such as moist, shaded forests, tall grass and leaf litter. We should be walking in the centers of paths when possible, and trimming back those tall grasses on our property. For exposed skin, the use of a 25-30% concentration of EPA approved DEET as a repellent is recommended (which works for mosquitoes as well). A repellent in clothing can be applied from products containing permethrin for socks, pants and other garments. This link contains EPA-approved repellents and recommendations.

It doesn’t sound appealing in warm weather, but wearing long pants and tucking them into your socks can block ticks off as well. Brian Leydet, a researcher at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, advises careful self-examination, and examining children and pets carefully when returning from possible tick-infested sites, since ticks can be so tough to spot. Since the state Health Department reports half of the tick population in our state carry Lyme disease, such tick bites are an increasingly common occurrence. In the difficult search for ticks on our skin, here is an instructive video on safe removal which may evoke an "ew" factor in the squeamish.

For the doggy owners among us, here is a helpful video on tick removal from our beloved pets.

Leydet reminds us to save any ticks we find and put them in a plastic bag in order to preserve them for examination in the event of a bite producing flu-like symptoms. As for bites, Leydet has useful advice he follows: "Anytime I see a rash on myself, I think, 'Do I have Lyme disease?' " he said. "I take a Sharpie and I draw a circle around it. If the next morning I wake up and the rash is beyond that circle, I know it's actually expanding."

Since we live in anything but a risk-free environment these days, it’s important to realize while Lyme disease may pale before the ravages of a pandemic, it is an increasingly common pathogen which absolutely requires medical treatment if suspected. It is generally dealt with by the use of antibiotics, and most physicians have become highly familiar with diagnosis and needed regimens to prevent complications. The antibiotics most commonly used are outlined in this CDC link … which is quite enough links for one article, I’m sure you’ll agree.