Thruway cash toll collection resumes late tonight

Regular cash toll collection on the New York State Thruway will resume tonight.

The Thruway Authority announced Wednesday morning that drivers will again be able to receive a toll ticket upon entry to the ticketed portion of the Thruway, and they will be able to pay tolls with cash at a staffed lane when exiting the Thruway.

The cash toll collection had been suspended since March 22 because of precautions due to the coronavirus.

Cash collection will resume at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Thruway Authority said plexiglass has been installed to separate collectors and motorists, and that toll collection staff will continue to wear face coverings and will sanitize workstations "periodically throughout their shifts."

The Thruway Authority said cash customers may experience delays at toll plazas during reopening.

The Thruway Authority said that non-E-ZPass customers who traveled the Thruway's ticketed system between March 22 and May 31 will receive one toll bill which includes all accumulated tolls; it will be sent via mail to the registered owner of the vehicle. Payments can be made through the Thruway's web site or via mail.

Regular E-ZPass customers did not experience any changes since March. The Thruway Authority said it urges motorists to sign up for E-ZPass as the Thruway is transitioning to cashless tolling by the end of 2020.

"During these unprecedented times, we thank all of our toll collection staff and customers who have seamlessly adjusted to the ever-changing conditions that Covid-19 has presented," Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said in a statement. “As we move forward, we will be taking every step possible to protect our workforce and drivers while continuing a high level of service our customers have come to expect.”