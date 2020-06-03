Summer love: The alluring appeal of seasonal hot dog stands

Some people mark summer strictly by the official date on the calendar.

For many others, summer arrives the day hot dog stands fire up the grill for the first time, sending the enticing aroma of charbroiled food into the air.

Though Covid-19 delayed openings of these seasonal stands, hot dog enthusiasts are back at their favorite spots enjoying this traditional taste of summer.

For as far back as she can remember, Geri Simon Serchia of Youngstown has marked the start and end of summer by visiting Sullivan’s Hot Dogs and Ice Cream in Niagara Falls on opening and closing day – with many stops between.

“You think hot dogs and ice cream and you think summer. As many days as I can get there, I will,” she said. “The food is amazing, the french fries are real potatoes. The hot dogs are always perfectly cooked, always fresh. It’s my favorite place to eat.”

It’s the same for Susan Beiter of Hamburg, a fan of nearby George’s, who said she’s “very excited to go for the first time when they open in spring and sad when they close in the fall for the winter.”

“It’s a summer staple for us. We can’t go all year, so I think that’s what makes it special. It’s ‘get it while you can,’ just like summer,” Beiter said. “My husband grew up in the Northtowns so he was a Ted’s person from way back. When we lived in East Amherst, we went to Pautler’s. And we’ve gone to Tony’s Bayview Drive-In.”

Since moving to Hamburg about 13 years ago, Beiter has visited George’s with family or friends at least once every other week – “We try to get it in as much as can.”

Hot dog enthusiast Jim Gang of Hamburg, who has a tattoo of the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile on his bicep, has been out at least a dozen times already this season.

“Gotta have hot dogs in the summer. Hot dogs are summertime – the smell of the grill, the smell of the hot dog always reminds me of summer, of being a kid,” said Gang, who has been staying close to home visiting Charlap’s in the Village of Hamburg and Red Top.

A rain deluge couldn't stop him from a stop at Charlap’s over the weekend where, he’s happy to report, the hot dogs “were delicious.”

For many, these seasonal stands are a family tradition going back generations. Chase Szafnicki and his sister, Kendall, said they were excited for their first visit of the season to Taffy’s in Orchard Park. “We’ve been coming here since we were kids. My dad has been coming here since he was a kid, too. There’s no better place,” Chase said from behind his Buffalo Bills face mask.

“We especially love the milkshakes,” added Kendall, waiting in her Harry Potter T-shirt and matching face mask. Their shakes of choice were the Island Breeze and Cookies and Cream milkshakes. Their order also included a surprise for their dog, a Taffy’s puppy cup (ice cream and treats).

Carrie Maxick of Williamsville is another hot dog fan who gets out as early as possible each year. The combination of great food and creamy custard has made the family-owned Pautler’s Drive-In her favorite.

“We wait for it to open each year. Their hot dogs – oh my god, they’re amazing,” said Maxick, who has gone with family and friends for about 20 years.

Hot dog tailgating

While the hot dogs may taste the same, there are noticeable changes as businesses operate under Covid-19 safety guidelines such as social distancing, extra sanitation and takeout only. Outdoor seating and play areas are closed. But people are adjusting – all in the name of hot dogs.

Witness the birth of hot dog tailgating.

On a particularly sunny and warm day, the large parking lot behind Taffy’s in Orchard Park was in full tailgating mode as customers sat in their trunks, on tailbacks and in folding chairs eating the food of the season: hot dogs, fries and milkshakes. All were socially distanced and wearing masks except when they were eating.

Suzanne Coppola of Orchard Park and a friend had their SUVs parked side by side. The women sat at opposite sides of their trunks, putting more than 6 feet between them, and talked long after they finished their meals. “Friendship therapy,” they called it.

“I didn’t want to be in isolation, and I haven’t seen my very good friend since this started. It’s a beautiful day and it’s great food,” Coppola said as a man drove by in his truck, waved to everyone and yelled “all this tailgating is great.”

A few vehicles down, Amy Bijak and her sister-in-law Ash Wojtkowski, who recently moved here from Washington, D.C., had their food set out on the trunk as they leisurely sipped their shakes (chocolate and a Cherry Bomb).

“It was hot and we craved a burger, hot dog and shakes. It’s a good lunch,” said Bijak, who has been visiting Taffy's for years.

Wojtkowski recalled being taken to Taffy’s for the first time before moving to the area. “It was awesome. They don’t have hot dog places in D.C.,” she said.

At Sullivan’s, tailgating is welcomed by owner Sean Honan.

“We have parking where people can tailgate in a socially distant manner,” said Honan, adding they are setting up for socially distanced outdoor and covered seating to be ready for phase three reopening or as soon as restrictions are lifted.

A new experience

Tony Berrafato, owner of Mississippi Mudd’s in Tonawanda, was ready to open for the season in March. “We were a full go – and had to pull everything,” he said, referring to the March business shutdowns from Covid-19. Since reopening he said “it’s all working out well. The customers are great. They’ve been very complimentary.”

Berrafato would prefer that his tables were out to give customers the full experience, but he understands. Currently, customers order inside where 10 people are allowed at a time, 8 feet apart.

“Everything is wrapped to go. You can eat in your car or go to the river,” Berrafato said.

Richard Eliah, owner of Taffy’s, said it took him time to figure out how to do business in a new way as he prepared to open the business his mother started 71 years ago.

“You come here to sit down, relax and listen to music and you can’t do that now. But I’m thankful I’ve got customers," he said, adding changes included a reduced menu (all 130 shake flavors are available), to allow food to be cooked faster and cut down on people waiting even though that meant a reduction in profits.

Customers understand the changes.

“It is different right now,” said MaryAnne Lystad, who has been to Red Top and George’s this season. “I would love to get out of the car and sit at one of the picnic tables and enjoy the nice weather. But I love hot dogs so I’ll go if I can get one without too much trouble.”

She enjoys driving to George’s with her daughter, Carrie. “It’s a beautiful little setting,” she said, adding on a recent visit they took their food to nearby Chestnut Ridge Park to eat.

Bieter of Hamburg said that while it may not be the full experience right now, she goes not only for the food, but to help the businesses.

“While it’s not the same, it’s important for us to support them through this,” she said. “We want to support all the Hamburg restaurants we can reasonably while this is going on. We want them there when things return to normal.”