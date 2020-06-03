Testing in nursing homes is a public health responsibility

By Eric Linzer

Health plans recognize that testing for coronavirus infection and exposure is vital to protect and ensure the safety of the state’s most vulnerable residents and the nursing home workers who care for them. However, making insurers – and their policyholders – pay for this testing and hoping they will get reimbursed for “some or all of the expense” later as advocated by The Buffalo News (“Let Insurers Make the First Move,” May 28, 2020) is not the solution.

Health insurers are already covering testing for the diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19 and waiving any costs to their members. While broad-based testing is critical to protecting the health of all New Yorkers and a key component to reopening the state, ultimately it is a public health responsibility.

Surveillance testing for individuals who have had no signs or symptoms of the coronavirus – whether it be for nursing home workers or a broader back-to-work strategy for millions of New Yorkers so that employees are returning to a safe work environment – will be a massive public health initiative that will come with an extraordinary cost. Shifting these costs onto health plans will exacerbate the challenge for employers and consumers who are already struggling with the high cost of care.

Congress acknowledged this public health need through the recently enacted Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which included $25 billion to support states’ testing strategies, with New York expected to receive $1.5 billion of this funding. Shifting this responsibility onto insurers, rather than utilizing available federal funding as other states have done, will not adequately curb the spread of the disease or protect the hundreds of thousands of residents and employees at these facilities.

Every segment of the health care system has jumped in to combat this unprecedented public health crisis. Health plans have worked closely with the Cuomo administration and our partners in the provider community to ensure that patients have access to care they need. In addition to coverage of medically necessary testing for Covid-19 at no cost to members, health plans have eliminated cost-sharing for telemedicine services, allowed for early refills of prescriptions, helped businesses and individuals who have needed extra time to pay premiums, and provided cash advances and other support to hospitals, physician practices and others in the delivery system to address the financial uncertainty they are facing.

The Covid-19 pandemic has strained every segment of our health care system, caused extraordinary upheaval to the state’s economy, and inflicted tremendous pain for the thousands of New Yorkers who have become ill or lost loved ones. Protecting our state’s most vulnerable residents and the people who care for them should make use of the federal funding Congress has provided for testing to meet this public health challenge and preserve the availability of affordable, quality health care for consumers and businesses struggling with the financial impact of the pandemic.

Eric Linzer is president and CEO of the New York Health Plan Association.