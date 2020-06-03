School elections: Ballots are in the mail, but questions and concerns loom

No more strolling through the student art show, enjoying the chorus concert or picking up the chicken barbecue at school elections next week. This year, every vote will be cast with a mail-in ballot.

Ballots must be received in district offices by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The annual vote that was to be held May 19 was postponed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Voters in 37 districts in Erie and Niagara counties will be choosing new board members, voting on various propositions and 2020-2021 budgets. And while money is tight every year, this year there's a new wrinkle: districts don't really know how much they have to spend.

One revenue, sales tax, is way down because stores and restaurants were closed in March, and no one knows when sales might rebound.

The largest revenue source is state aid, but the threat of mid-year cuts in funding looms because of the economic downturn. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has predicted a reduction of 20% in school aid unless the federal government provides special pandemic funding.

"We’re hoping we do get substantial federal aid," Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell said. "There's just a lot more uncertainty than in previous years."

While many compare budgets this year to the great recession in 2008 and 2009, it's really quite different this time, said Jeffrey R. Petrus, assistant superintendent for business and support services at Orchard Park Central School District.

"We lost millions of dollars in state aid, but we knew that up front," Petrus said. "The difference this year is we have no idea how much we’re going to lose."

The district plans to reduce its administrative staff by two, staffing by four and is not adding money for field trips. And, Petrus notes, districts can always spend less money than planned should further cuts be necessary.

Depew Superintendent Jeffrey R. Rabey said he has come up with a series of cuts that would be necessary if the district lost 20% of its state funding. The district also would use fund balance to help make up the difference.

But with no face-to-face meetings or events to interact with voters, it's difficult to get the budget message across and engage with the public, he said.

"I think we’re all very concerned about the success of our budgets this year," Rabey said.

Districts don't know what would happen if a budget is defeated, because the state did not set a date for a revote.

While educators hope children return to school in September, no one knows what that will entail. Could distance learning continue, or will there be split sessions to reduce the number of students?

"How do we even truly know what our staffing needs are until we know what our educational program is supposed to look like?" Petrus said.

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District is cutting 12 positions for next year, said John Brucato, assistant superintendent for finance.

"If funding doesn't come in the way we project, we’ll have to use our fund balance to plug that hole," Bruato said. "We’ve been diligent about building up reserves and fund balance exactly for moments like this."