SCHAFER, Betty J. (Kreuger)

May 31, 2020, at the age of 88, cherished daughter of the late John and Marcella (nee Thielke) Krueger; beloved wife of the late Clarence F. Schafer, Jr.; devoted mother of William (Nancy), Thomas, Donna (Phillip) Dutson, Cheryl (Vincenzo) and the late Keith Schafer; loving grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Daivid, Robert and the late John, Eugene, Norman and Richard Krueger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Mrs. Schafer's Tribute Page to share a memory, express your sympathy and sign her online guest register at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com