Reporters' Notebook: June 3, 2020 – Bells are ringing

OLAF FUB SEZ: It was singer and songwriter Curtis Mayfield, born on this date in 1942, who wrote: “People get ready, there’s a train comin’/ You don’t need no baggage, you just get on board.”

• • •

CHURCH NOTE – The bells of St. Casimir Church in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood are ringing every day at 9 a.m., noon and 3, 6 and 9 p.m. as an invitation to pray for peace.

Rev. Czeslaw Krysa asks people to pray: “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.”

He says the bells are ringing “for all who suffer social injustice and (for) an end to violence as a means to any end.”

• • •

GO FOR THE DOUGH – Disappointed because there won’t be any fair and festival food this summer? The Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence, is stepping up with the Great Fair Food Festival Drive-In.

Fried dough, kettle corn, candy apples, cotton candy, corn dogs, fair beverages and other midway munchies will be available from vendors from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday this month.

Customers can drive up, place their orders from their vehicles, pay cash only and leave with their treats. For more info, visit greatpumpkinfarm.com.

• • •

TIME TRAVEL – Old Fort Niagara has begun a series of free distance-learning programs that focus on the high points of the fort’s history from the 1700s to World War I. Sessions are held on Zoom, start at 10 a.m. and run about 30 minutes.

The next program on Thursday tells of 1759 siege that led to British occupation of the fort. Next Tuesday’s session highlights the fort’s role in the Revolutionary War. Additional sessions are June 11, 16 and 18.

Space is limited. Registration is required for each session. Visit oldfortniagara.com, go to Events and click on Calendar. An email confirmation with a link will follow.

• • •

HEALTHY DISTANCE – Olaf Fub plans to practice social isolation again Thursday and will not appear. Reporters’ Notebook will return on Friday.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jimmy Sabadasz, Dan Sack, Stephen Banko IV, Jimmy Pacciotti, Theresa McCarthy, Jack Lickfeld, Al Forcucci, Tyler Graham, Samuel Gwitt, Amalia Castelli, Joanne Diabo, Cole Deubell, Jessalyn Diel, Tim Kurnik, Raymond J. Simon, Marty Schwarz, Jim Henry, Megan Mueller, Bill Whited, Louis Brown, Christopher Burdick, Abagail Eickhoff and Violet Zaborowski.

AND THURSDAY – Charles Haupt, Cliff Stoll, Michelle Urbanczyk, Terry Hamovitch, Brian Dold, Joyce Ford Quick, Margaret Stevenson, Thomas O’Malley, Peter Booth, Molly Platt, Bennett Ross, Jeremy Evoy, Joshua Evoy, Matt Glasner, Norbert Rutkowski, Bonnie Jean Hupkowicz and Lindsay Guzzetta.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.