Red-footed tortoise reported stolen from Buffalo Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo reported to police that someone stole a red-footed tortoise from an exhibit inside the rainforest building.

Wednesday morning, zoo employees noticed two openings cut into a titanium mesh enclosure inside the M&T Rainforest Falls and that a red-footed tortoise was missing, police said.

The tortoise has an estimated value of $4,000. The damage to the enclosure was estimated at less than $250.

According to Wikipedia, the red-footed tortoise is a species of tortoise from northern South America. It is a "medium-sized tortoise" that can grow up to 40 centimeters in length.

The zoo tweeted about the incident, showing a photo of the tortoise munching on some dandelions: "Today we're sad to report that Red, the red-footed tortoise was stolen from Rainforest Falls during an incident at the Zoo last night. We're working closely with the BPD to ensure her safe return."

Anyone with information about the tortoise is asked to call the Buffalo Police TIP CALL line at 716-847-2255.