Most of the changes necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic – smaller gatherings, fewer tables – are the type that we can't wait to undo because they leave us with less than we had before.

Not so with a change the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology embraced to adapt to a new world of shutdowns and social isolation. Its move to reach into the community for high school students who might never have found the center means it will help young people it may never have reached before – at the very time those teens need it most.

Thanks to more than 70 donors, BCAT is distributing 100 art kits to students to create works that will then be given to the donors. The young artists – recruited through nonprofits, houses of worship and the city schools – also will get $75 Walmart gift cards to help their families through a difficult time.

But the pandemic's toll can be more than just financial; it can be mental and emotional, as well. BCAT is tapping the power of art, whose value extends beyond mere aesthetics, to help young people isolated at home deal with those effects.

"It really slowed down my work. I've just really been unmotivated," said Julia Ramos, a Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts junior. "I think something like this should make me motivated again."

For International Preparatory School senior Baraka Be, the pandemic has presented another challenge that can be equally draining: babysitting.

"It's been really crazy, considering that there are seven siblings in the house and most of them are younger than me," said Baraka.

They're not alone in dealing with the pandemic's fallout.

Even before the novel coronavirus hit, some 3 million young people suffered depressive episodes each year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that students face a double whammy with classes canceled: They lose access to in-school counseling and support at the same time they lose personal engagement with their peers.

While they can still connect with friends via social media during the shutdown, both Julia and Baraka say they miss their teachers and both credit teachers with telling them about the BCAT opportunity to express themselves through art.

"I don't really want to go overboard," said Baraka, who credited "an awesome art teacher" with getting her interested in drawing and painting. "I want to make something for someone that's meaningful but also simple."

Neither will focus specifically on the pandemic.

"I might go in a more hopeful direction," said Julia, who also looks after two siblings as she tries to focus on her art while worrying about her mom who's a nurse, even though she knows her mother "has to do it."

With parents worrying about paying bills, often while trying to get through to the unemployment office after being laid off or furloughed, it's easy to forget about the impact the shutdown is having on young people. BCAT's art-based outreach can inspire them by linking them to a project bigger than themselves as they create something for someone else while also helping their families.

"This is a way for us to make our mission more widespread and help these youth give back to the community," said Gina Burkhardt, BCAT president and CEO, who noted that many of the participants will come from the 14215 ZIP code that was hit hard by Covid-19.

The kits of paintbrushes, markers, drawing pads and other materials were donated by Hyatt's - All Things Creative, while the Gelia marketing agency donated the gift cards and dozens of others also chipped in. Burkhardt calls it a communitywide partnership between companies, individuals and the Buffalo Public Schools.

"No one that we asked said 'no,' " she said. "That's a real credit to Buffalo."

Julia and Baraka were among the first to pick up their kits. Once all of the supplies have been distributed, BCAT will set a deadline, probably near the end of June, for the young artists to complete their work and give it to the donors. Teens or donors interested in participating can contact BCAT at youtharts@bufcat.org or 259-1680.

Burkhardt sees this outreach effort that sprang from the shutdown as merely the beginning as BCAT looks for ways to take its mission beyond the Main Street center's four walls.

"This is just our first step; we're not done," she said.

Art for art's sake? Not this time. With an effort like this, these creations will mean so much more.