Jewish Family Service expansion, Mighty Taco liquor license get Planning Board backing

The Buffalo Planning Board is backing plans that would allow Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County to expand to a new location and to permit alcohol sales in a new East Side amusement facility and a Mighty Taco restaurant.

The panel recommended this week that the Common Council approve the three requests during its first meeting since the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of city government and business activity in March.

Jewish Family Service, a nonprofit social services agency, wants to buy and renovate a former funeral home at 6 Highgate Ave., at the corner of Main Street. That would allow it to expand and relocate its counseling services, while separating it from its refugee resettlement program to ensure privacy for clients of both.

The agency is currently housed at 70 Barker St. – the second floor of Temple Beth Zion's Delaware Avenue building – but has outgrown that space, although it also plans significant improvements there.

Instead, it wants to move its clinical, mental and behavioral health services to the new location, in a 6,000-square-foot building that is actually two former houses combined into one. That site is on Metro bus and rail lines, and closer to the first-ring suburbs, where the agency can be more accessible to potential clients. It also includes 10 parking spaces in the rear, plus two more on the side.

"We think our clinical services are going to be much more in demand with the results of the pandemic and its lasting effects, and we're looking forward to being able to expand our services with the additional space," said attorney Laurence Rubin of Kavinoky Cook, who represents the agency.

The agency will only operate there Monday through Friday – by appointment only, said agency Executive Director Molly Short Carr. She said services will include both telehealth and in-person counseling support, trauma care and other services for anxiety, depression and eating disorders. Addiction services are not included at this time.

Rubin said no major changes are planned to the building, aside from a wheelchair lift for handicapped accessibility, and some interior renovations, such as new wallpaper, carpeting or paint, and "maybe taking down one or two walls for an activity space." The agency hopes to move into the new space by year-end.

The Planning Board also again supported a project by Pharaoh Paige to convert the former Arcadia Roller Rink at 30 E. Amherst St. into a 20,000-square-foot "family fun center" called Zone One Entertainment Complex, offering bumper cars, laser tag and children's parties in addition to roller-skating for adults.

The project was approved in late 2018, but construction has taken longer than expected, so Paige needed a new approval. His plan also called for food and beverage service, including a bar and liquor license, but he neglected to mark that properly on his original application.

The board also backed Mighty Taco's request to sell beer and wine at its restaurant at 2363 Delaware Ave., just north of Hertel Avenue, under a state liquor license. However, the drinks will only be available in individual bottles and cans – not on tap or in boxes – and only in the dining room, not for drive-thru or takeout service, said Douglas H. Hutter of Zaxis Architectural, who is working with Mighty Taco.

The addition of liquor is part of an expansion of Mighty Taco's menu at all of its restaurants, but each restaurant location must apply separately.

"They have an underutilized dining room and they want to increase patronage of the dining room, and they think this is an opportunity to do that," Hutter said. "They think this will be a good fit."