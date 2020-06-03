Outdoor areas of restaurants get OK to reopen, elective surgeries can restart

ALBANY – Western New York diners, starved for an in-person restaurant meal, can start patronizing their favorite eateries Thursday.

It will be outside eating and drinking only, for now as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday said he is lifting the Covid-fueled restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to fall.

The governor Wednesday afternoon also announced that elective surgeries can resume across Erie County – a day after he was sharply criticized by county officials for blocking important health procedures at Buffalo General Medical Center and ambulatory surgical centers.

Restaurants, many of which have laid off or furloughed staff, have been permitted to offer takeout and delivery of meals and alcoholic drinks since the in-person shutdown order was imposed in March.

Starting Thursday, seven upstate regions that have entered the phase two period of economic reopening – which includes all of Western New York – will see its restaurants be able to open for outdoor dining. Tables will have to be spaced at least 6 feet apart and staff will be required to wear face coverings. Customers, too, will have wear masks or other face coverings when they are not physically seated at a table.

“Remember, the Covid is still out there"’ Cuomo said earlier today at an Albany news conference.

The Buffalo area entered phase two this week, which permitted certain in-store retail operations to reopen – though not malls; other sectors, including finance and insurance and real estate, were permitted to start in-person operations.

Cuomo added outdoor restaurants to the list on Wednesday afternoon, effective Thursday.

The Democratic governor also relented on demands from Erie County government and health industry officials that he let all health facilities that had previously offered elective surgeries to restart the medical procedures. Erie County Medical Center and four of five Catholic Health hospitals were OK'd last month for the procedures, but the state blocked Buffalo General and free-standing surgical centers from providing patients with everything from cancer screenings to hip replacements to eye surgeries.

“This is really compromising people’s lives," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein told The Buffalo News on Tuesday. She said Erie County, for some unstated reason, had been “singled out” by the Cuomo administration on the matter when most other counties, including downstate counties with far more Covid cases, were previously given blanket approval for the surgeries.

On Wednesday, Burstein thanked Cuomo for his decision. "We are looking forward to Erie County getting back on track with our preventive health care priorities," she said.

Jody Lomeo, president and CEO of Kaleida Health, said Cuomo's decision is "another step forward in (the) reopening of Western New York."

“The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly stressed the health care delivery system here in our community and across the State. However, more notably, the coronavirus has also put undue stress on thousands of patients who had to put their health on hold as we battled this crisis together. We are most happy for these patients, who can now receive the tremendous care that our local healthcare delivery system is known for. It’s a win for them," Lomeo said.