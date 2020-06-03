OCCHINO, Joanne V.

OCCHINO - Joanne V. June 1, 2020, age 81, beloved daughter of the late Vincent and Angela (nee Bongiva) Occhino; dear sister of Phyllis M. (late William) Lock and the late Vincent (Barbara) Occhino; also survived by a niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Please share memories and condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com