Share this article

Open for business
Find out the latest updates from local businesses as our region reopens.
print logo

No countywide curfew tonight but those in Buffalo, Cheektowaga remain

Published |Updated

Cheektowaga is continuing a curfew tonight, along with the City of Buffalo, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there will be no countywide curfew imposed Wednesday night.

Mayor Byron Brown had previously ordered a curfew in Buffalo for the remainder of the week.

"We have no information indicating general unrest that could be planned," Poloncarz said at his daily briefing today. "We don't have any indication there there will be issues."

He added, "Yesterday was a quiet night. I am hopeful that tonight will be a quiet night and that I never have to talk about implementing a curfew once again countywide."

While the curfews will not be in place in other communities, Poloncarz warned that there will still be extensive policing so no one should consider taking advantage of the limited curfews.

"There is going to be a lot of police on the road tonight," he said.

Sandra TanSandra Tan– Sandra Tan uses her Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, she previously covered Buffalo Public Schools, Amherst and other communities. email: stan@buffnews.com

There are no comments - be the first to comment