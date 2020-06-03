Affordable housing on Jefferson Avenue proposed to complement nearby medical hub

The developer behind the conversion of the Pierce Arrow Administration Building in North Buffalo into apartments is tackling another housing project, to complement a separate project for wellness services that he is pursuing on Buffalo's East Side.

Dr. Gregory Daniel, through his Nidus Development and Kanaka Partners, wants to redevelop the former New York Telephone building at 299 Jefferson Ave. into a mixed-use building with 33 apartments.

Plans by Silvestri Architects for the aging three-story brick building at Jefferson Avenue and Howard Street call for 15 studio apartments, 12 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom units. The building would also include 1,326 square feet of first-floor commercial space and nine underground parking spaces for tenants.

Details, including the size of the units and rental rates, are still being finalized. But Daniel said the focus would be on providing affordable workforce housing for residents of the area – potentially including some of the eight to 12 anticipated employees of his new medical hub further up the street.

"These projects are interrelated," said attorney Sean W. Hopkins, who represents Daniel. "It's an excellent reuse for affordable housing."

The combination of the housing project and the medical hub are part of a larger plan by Daniel to enhance community medical services in the Jefferson Avenue corridor – an effort he's been undertaking for the past three years. It's particularly relevant, he said, given the Covid-19 pandemic and its disproportionate impact on the black community, particularly in impoverished areas like the East Side.

"We decided this was a good way of linking what we’re doing from a wellness perspective with housing," Daniel said.

The doctor-turned-developer is working with New York State Homes and Community Renewal to bring the $6 million housing project to fruition, and will also seek federal and state historic tax credits.

Built in 1913, the 15,306-square-foot building was home to the telephone company and contains a luxury penthouse apartment on the third floor that was originally the company's executive offices.

The project includes renovation of the existing building and a three-story addition that – at 55 feet, 10 inches – would be higher than the 44-foot limit in the Green Code but would be the same height as the current structure.

The site consists of three parcels totaling one-third of an acre, including 299 and 311 Jefferson, as well as 12 Howard. The first two are already zoned to allow the project, but the 0.18-acre site on Howard was the subject of a rezoning request – originally filed in March – from residential land to an "edge" parcel. Both 311 Jefferson and 12 Howard are vacant properties.

The request was backed by the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday and will be considered by the Common Council as soon as Thursday.

A site plan must still be presented to the board for final review, and Daniel said he expects to do so "in the next couple of months."

The project also needs variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, and Daniel plans to seek property, sales and mortgage tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, plus federal and state historic tax credits. He said construction is unlikely to begin before the fall at the earliest, if not early next year.

"Considering all that's taken place, it's difficult to establish a timeframe," he said.

Planning Board members applauded the concept. "I think this would be absolutely a welcome project for the neighborhood," said Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz, while also cautioning that the height of the addition could be a concern for nearby homes. "That vacant lot is a true eyesore."

Daniel originally sought, in conjunction with developers Nick Sinatra and David Pawlik, to convert a commercial property at 1200 Jefferson into a $4.5 million medical mall.

But as their ambitions grew, and other potential partners expressed interest, it became too big for the site, which is now destined to become a three-story nonprofit office hub, also built by Sinatra and Pawlik. So Daniel and the developers began looking at alternative locations for the medical project.

Daniel and Hopkins said that's now slated for 1507 Jefferson, a three-quarter-acre parcel located across the street from the Merriweather Library, between East Ferry Street and Brunswick Boulevard.

The site currently holds a long, single-story gray-brick block building that looks like a warehouse but was formerly occupied by the Sanctuary of Praise as a religious building. Daniel plans to demolish that 11,704-square-foot building, erected in 1961, and replace it with his four-story medical hub.

Daniel said he is working with a few physician groups and already has commitments from a couple of them to locate at the new facility. He is also pursuing organic grocers to support the effort.

"We want to make this as collaborative as we can, and we want individuals to make a commitment to wellness in the community," Daniel said. "The idea is to encourage and entice the community to get out of issues like fast foods and to eat well again."