Niagara County’s near miss carries lessons as voting by mail takes hold

Anyone could have expected a learning curve as voting by mail took hold in New York, but a shortage of envelopes? Really?

That was the explanation offered by NTS Data Services, which contracted with several Niagara County school districts to mail ballots to residents for the June 9 school board and budget votes. According to the Niagara Falls company, envelopes now join hand sanitizers and toilet paper as commodities in short supply.

Thus, as of earlier this week, voters in at least six of the county’s school districts had not received their ballots for next week’s elections. They were finally mailed out on Monday.

In part, this is a straightforward business question: How does a company accept a contract for any service, let alone one as socially significant as voting, without knowing it has or can acquire the materials needed to fulfill the obligation? Don’t they cover that in Business 101?

The election, originally scheduled last month, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. With the late mailing of the ballot, most of the Niagara County school districts affected plan to have drop boxes available for voters who worry their ballots might not arrive by Tuesday’s deadline. The six districts affected were Niagara Falls, Lockport, Niagara Wheatfield, Lewiston-Porter, North Tonawanda and Starpoint. Ballots need to be returned to the school districts by 5 p.m. on election day.

The silver lining is that this incident serves as a wakeup call for the other entities preparing for elections to come, including this month’s primaries and special elections and the November general election. Lesson: Anything that can go wrong …

Election planners needs to learn from this, as the hard facts of Covid-19 make it necessary to offer New Yorkers the option of mailing in their votes this year.

We know it works. Five states already conduct all of their elections by mail and 16 others permit some version of it.

We know, too, that Americans want it. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll in April found Americans support mail-in voting this November by a 2-1 margin. What is more, 58% said they want to apply the change to all federal elections going forward.

We can do this. But we need to iron out the wrinkles. An insufficient number of envelopes should never have been among the obstacles, but apparently it is. Good to know now.

There will be others, but we can learn from the states where mail-in voting is standard, including deep red Utah and bright blue Washington. They have lessons to teach us before Nov. 3.

It’s a relief that the Great Envelope Catastrophe of 2020 has been averted and that Niagara County residents will be able to cast their ballots in next week’s elections. It’s one thing to expect a learning curve, but another altogether is that curve threatens to disenfranchise voters anywhere in New York.