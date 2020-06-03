New virtual cinema: ‘Military Wives,’ 'Tomasso,' Shirley Jackson and more

The virtual cinema roster – an online rental problem that benefits local theaters – continues to expand, and that brings thematic diversity. Consider that latest highlights include a based-on-a-true-story British drama, a film about author Shirley Jackson, a moving portrait of an anguished artist and a documentary about the failed Biosphere 2 project.

“Tommaso”

In films like “Ms. 45,” “The King of New York,” “Bad Lieutenant” and “Welcome to New York,” director Abel Ferrara has excelled at provocation as well as extreme violence and graphic nudity. His latest film, “Tommaso,” has a bit of violence and some nudity, but it is more emotionally provocative than anything else.

It is, in fact, of 2020’s finest films. Willem Dafoe plays the title character, an aging artist living in Italy with his young wife and 3-year-old daughter. He is a recovering addict who is struggling to live a life that is clean and stable. During the course of the film, his life becomes increasingly disordered.

Interestingly, Ferrara’s real-life wife, Cristina Chiriac, and their daughter, play Tommaso's wife and child in the film. Whether Dafoe is meant as a stand-in for Ferrara is a question to be pondered; either way, his performance is stunningly well-rounded.

“Tommaso” features some of the most resonant work of Dafoe’s career, and is a late-career highlight for Ferrara — difficult, daring and mesmerizing.

“Military Wives”



There is nothing remotely hip about “Military Wives,” yet it feels silly to come down hard on a film this good-natured. It’s the type of feel-good, British comedy-drama Miramax and Fox Searchlight used to pump out during the 1990s and early 2000s.

One of these was the 1997 hit “The Full Monty.” “Military Wives” is the latest from “Monty” director Peter Cattaneo, and it shares that film’s crowd-pleasing warmth.

The always-delightful Kristin Scott Thomas stars as the leader of a choir composed of women whose partners are serving in Afghanistan. The military wives predictably become a sensation, but not without some struggles.

It is a pleasure to watch Scott Thomas onscreen, and she’s ably assisted by actress-comedian Sharon Horgan. “Military Wives” is easy to digest and, while unmemorable, certainly a pleasing trifle.

“Shirley”

This chamber piece centered on “The Lottery” and “Haunting of Hill House” author Shirley Jackson can’t be called enjoyable, it is rather unsatisfying and often uncomfortable. It’s also bold, darkly funny and ridiculously well-acted by star Elisabeth Moss.

Her Jackson struggles with depression and anxiety, a situation that worsens when a young couple — a graduate student and his pregnant wife — move into the home she shares with her college professor husband (played by the great Michael Stuhlbarg).

We are deep in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” territory here, full of confrontation and distrust. Much of this, especially as director Josephine Decker’s film nears its end, is riveting,

And despite the discomfort, there is no denying the power of the performances, especially from Odessa Young as the 20-something wife, and Moss. Between “Shirley” and “The Invisible Man,” she’s having a banner 2020.

“Spaceship Earth”



Remember Biosphere 2, the headline-grabbing science experiment of the early 1990s? It is mostly remembered as a failure, and director Matt Wolf explains why in the entertaining documentary “Spaceship Earth.”

Featuring new interviews and lots of archival footage of the eight participants who lived in the Biosphere for two years, “Earth” is an engrossing exploration of an event many have forgotten. Most fascinating of all is the surprise villainous appearance of one of the key figures of the Trump campaign. (No spoilers here.)

