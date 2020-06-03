Mother of driver accused of running over trooper apologizes at arraignment

Moments after her daughter's arraignment Wednesday, Ayanna Carr apologized to Trooper Ronald L. Ensminger, saying her daughter did not intentionally run him over Monday night as she drove through a police line outside a Buffalo police station.

The trooper suffered a shattered pelvis and broken leg.

"First and foremost, I'd like to say our whole entire family wants to send our deepest apologies to the officer," Carr said after watching her daughter's virtual arraignment in Buffalo City Court. "We heard he has a broken leg and broken pelvis. We know that that's painful. We want him to know it's not intentional and our family really, really, really understands their anger, understands their hurt. My daughter definitely didn't do this intentionally."

Deyanna Davis, 30, of Buffalo, faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, among other charges.

Carr was one of the few people physically in the courtroom for the hearing. The judge, attorneys and her daughter, who is at Erie County Medical Center recovering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen, all appeared via Skype, typical of how all arraignments are now held in Erie County because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

City Court Judge Diane Wray allowed Davis to not show her face during the virtual arraignment. Journalists from several local media outlets were present in the courtroom to cover the proceeding. Davis' attorney, Sam Sanfilippo, objected to the media's presence but acknowledged that the judge allowed him to speak with his client outside the presence of reporters through video before the hearing began.

On Monday night, a nonviolent march from downtown Buffalo ended in front of the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District station on Bailey Avenue. Other people drawn to the protest stayed and began causing trouble. People threw bottles and rocks toward heavily armed police who surrounded the police station. Nearby, trash cans were set on fire and several stores were looted. Buffalo police and state police in riot gear fired pepper balls and tear gas. Police had formed a line across Bailey.

In a moment captured on multiple videos, the police moved forward, taking at least one protester to the ground when a dark SUV suddenly drove through the line. Videos clearly show it driving completely over one of the officers. Two other officers – another trooper and a Buffalo police officer – were also struck but not as seriously hurt.

Police say Davis was the driver. She has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault upon a police officer, two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies. The judge set her bail at $200,000.

Two Buffalo men in her vehicle, Semaj T. Pigram, 25, and Walter B. Stewart Jr., 28, were charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police said they recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from inside the vehicle and that the weapon was reported stolen from West Seneca in January.

"The allegation here is that Ms. Davis deliberately drove her car through the line of Buffalo police officers and New York state troopers," said Assistant District Attorney Ryan D. Haggerty during the arraignment. "In doing so – and as has been seen on numerous videos we now have in our possession – she ran over one of the New York State troopers with both axles of her vehicle and dragged him for a short distance."

These are "allegations," Haggerty said. "But I have to emphasize that with all the surveillance video the facts of this case, I don't think they will be seriously disputed."

Carr said her family understands the pain that the situation caused and that she doesn't want to get into a public fight about the facts in the case.

"This isn't a battle for us," Carr told reporters. "We don't want to be aggressive. We don't want it to be a battle because this is an unfortunate situation. My daughter is hurt. Probably still paralyzed. I haven't been able to speak with her. The last thing I know is she was paralyzed from being shot in the abdomen and her back. And the officer as well as her."

Prosecutors and Carr say that Davis was not part of the protest, and that she had gone to her mother-in-law's funeral earlier in the day and was driving her friends home.

Her mother said she believes her daughter may not have been able to see clearly as she went north on Bailey Avenue and ended up in the middle of the chaotic scene on the street near the police station.

"She wasn't part of the looting," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said after the proceeding. "She wasn't part of the protesters."

Flynn said he's not interested in making a political statement by charging Davis.

"I'm not looking to overcharge someone here," he said.

"On the other hand, I have a police officer who was run over and has a broken pelvis. I've got two other officers who were struck by the vehicle. And that can't happen. That's not going to be tolerated."