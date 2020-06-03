Man accused of urging people to storm Walden Galleria charged with inciting riot

A Buffalo man accused of urging people through Facebook to storm the Walden Galleria Sunday night amid protests and looting that broke out over the weekend was charged with inciting a riot, Cheektowaga police said Wednesday.

Dino A. Bruscia, 27, of Buffalo was arrested Monday on the misdemeanor charge.

Bruscia is accused of posting an invitation on Facebook for people to gather and then "breach all entry points!"

He allegedly wrote: "Get ready for early shopping and huge discounts! Its time we take back what's ours! No Justice! No Peace! They can't stop us all!"

He also allegedly wrote: "Now is probably the only time we will ever get a chance so let's not waste it! I'm white but I stand with blacks across America and say we all had enough! BLM!"

The mall was not looted, but Cheektowaga police mobilized numerous officers around the Galleria to prevent problems.

"We received a tip about the plan," said Cheektowaga Police Assistant Chief Brian Gould. "Our detectives investigated it and consulted with the district attorney to determine if charges are appropriate. We determined a Class A misdemeanor of inciting to riot was the most appropriate charge."

Town police searched for Bruscia on Sunday but couldn't find him until Monday, when he was questioned and then arrested. He was released on an appearance ticket.

"We will continue to provide protection to both our citizens and businesses in our town until the threat of danger goes away," Gould said.