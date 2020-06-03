MALICAN, Patricia J. (Graser)

May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Malican; devoted mother of Jude (Kate) Malican, and Jeanne (Ken) Best. Loving grandmother to Caitlyn Malican, Tristan Best, and Darcy Malican; sister of Eugene (Gail) Graser. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, followed by Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Pat was a teacher in the Buffalo School System for 40 years. A graduate of St. Mary Seminary and Buffalo State College. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com