Lillie P.W. Stephens, 84, teacher and administrator who broke racial barriers

June 13, 1935 – May 22, 2020

Lillie P.W. Stephens, of Williamsville, a teacher and school administrator who broke racial barriers, died May 22 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a short illness. She was 84.

Mrs. Stephens was the first African American woman to earn a degree in physical education from the University at Buffalo and was the first black woman to become an administrator in the Niagara Falls schools.

Born Lillie Pearl Williamson in Lake City, Fla., she attended Bethune-Cookman College, now Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black college in Daytona Beach, Fla. She enrolled at UB after she came to Buffalo in 1954 to join her father and a younger sister.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in education, both from UB.

After she began her career in the Buffalo schools in 1957, teaching at Bennett High School, she was introduced to Edward Stephens by one of his co-workers who lived in her apartment building. Their first date was at the Club Shalimar on Fillmore Avenue. They were married Dec. 21, 1963.

She then went to Heim Middle School in Williamsville and the Niagara Street Elementary School and the Harry F. Abate Elementary School in Niagara Falls.

When Mrs. Stephens was appointed to oversee a federal grant program in 1973, she became Niagara Falls' first black woman school administrator.

After the program ended, she went on to be assistant principal at Trott Vocational High School and assistant principal of LaSalle High School. She served as principal of the 60th Street Elementary School for five years before she retired in 1995.

She established an annual female athletic award in her name with the LaSalle Education Club in Niagara Falls.

Among her numerous honors and awards were the Black Educators Association of Western New York Educator of the Year Award and the Coalition of 100 Black Women Buffalo Chapter’s Spotlight on Women Award.

Mrs. Stephens was elected president of the UB Alumni Association and was active in many local, regional, national and international organizations.

She was a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the NAACP.

She was a charter member of the Buffalo Chapter of Jack and Jill of America and the National Committee for School Desegregation, where she also served as president.

She was a former board member of Magnet Schools of America, a life member of Family and Children Services of Niagara County, Zonta International of Amherst and the Buffalo College Club.

Affiliated with five Prince Hall Masonic organizations – Paramount Chapter 57, Order of Eastern Star; Bison Assembly 48, Order of the Golden Circle; Esther Court 9, Heroines of Jericho; Emmanuel Royal Court 18, Order of Cyrene Crusaders; and Hadji Court 62, Daughters of Isis – she served as head of each of them.

A longtime leukemia survivor, she was active as a fundraiser with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

She also was active for many years in Calvary Episcopal Church in Williamsville, where she was a member of the vestry and served on numerous committees.

In addition to her husband, retired chief of kinesiotherapy at Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center, survivors include a daughter, Pamela Stephens-Jackson, an administrator at UB; a sister, Betty J. Jerry, and five grandchildren. A son, E. Anthony Stephens, a teacher and lacrosse coach, died in 2016.

A memorial service will be held in Calvary Episcopal Church at a time to be arranged.