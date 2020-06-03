HILL, Daniel J.

HILL - Daniel J. Of Rochester, NY, formerly of the Tuscarora Nation, June 1, 2020. Companion of the late Darlene Loomis, son of the late Vivian Rickard Printup Hill and Dan Bones Hill. Brother of Elaine Smith and twin Derry Lou Smiedala, Vera Jane Quissy, Tanis Greene, Deborah Hill Folino, Denise Walter, Dolores Hill Crawford, Dawn Cheryl Hill, Jackie Lalone, Donald Hill and the late Brenda Hill Howard, Joan Printup, David, Ty and Joseph James Hill. Also survived by his best friend and cousin Gordon Hill and numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Private Funeral Services to be arranged. Psalm 30:5b KJV Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.