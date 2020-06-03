Share this article

Independent Health, Univera, BCBS extend waiving members' Covid-19 costs

The three major health insurers serving the Buffalo Niagara region are continuing to waive members' costs related to Covid-19.

Independent Health, Univera Healthcare and BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York had previously waived those costs through May 31, but have announced extensions.

• Independent Health said it will continue to waive co-payments or cost-sharing for Covid-19 medical treatment for its fully insured employer groups, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and individual plan members until further notice.

• Univera Healthcare said it will waive out-of-pocket costs for Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment for its fully insured employer groups, individual market qualified health plans and Medicare Advantage members through Sept. 7.

• BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York will continue to waive all co-pays, coinsurance and deductibles for Covid-19 treatment received by fully insured Commercial and Medicare Advantage members through June 30.

