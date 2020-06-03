Former Seminary professor indicted, charged with threatening TV reporter

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Hamburg man, charging him with stalking local TV news reporter Charlie Specht, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 62-year-old Paul E. Lubienecki, a former professor at Christ the King Seminary, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison if he is convicted on the charge.

According to the indictment and a previously filed complaint, between Aug. 20, 2019, and Feb. 4, 2020, Lubienecki is accused of stalking Specht, a reporter with WKBW-TV Eyewitness News who had been reporting on the clergy sex abuse scandal in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese over the past two years.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Feb. 4, the reporter allegedly received a voicemail that contained a death threat.

According to the previously filed complaint, during the call, Lubienecki criticized Specht's professionalism and is accused of stating, "I know where you live in (town). I'm going to find you. I'm going to kill you."

Specht received other harassing voicemails from a telephone number allegedly associated with Lubienecki, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said a total of 11 harassing phone calls were allegedly made to the reporter from Lubienecki's phone.