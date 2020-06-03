GREENAUER, Cheryl L. (Burgio)

age 61, May 30, 2020 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 40 years to Joel Greenauer; dearest mother of Sheri (Daniel) Gund; devoted grandmother to Reid, Carter and Aubrey; sister of Mark and Charles Burgio; also survived by many other loving family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com