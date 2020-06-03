George Floyd was 6 feet 6 inches tall.

Look at the phone video footage taken mere minutes before his horrifying death and he looked strong and fit in a tank top.

The brutal fact of life in America is that, to some people, George Floyd's mere physical existence made him someone to fear, even if his high-school classmates in Houston once called him a "gentle giant" and his co-workers at the nightclub where he had most recently worked knew him affectionately as "Big Floyd."

His size, no doubt, helped him enormously in his job as club security, which is to say "bouncer," when circumstances required. At 46, Floyd, in appearance alone, was the very archetype of a club bouncer. He would be the one whom anyone might want to stroll amiably over to an obnoxious male patron harassing a female patron and strongly advise him to leave the young lady alone. Chances are excellent he would have been listened to and heeded.

People's fears, manipulated mercilessly by media for more than a century, persist and make them want to manipulate others.

Consider Amy Cooper, the white woman who, with feigned hysteria in Central Park, called 911 because "an African-American man" was filming her after she refused to leash her dog in an area that required it. When she couldn't get enough traction, she leaned hard on the phrase "African-American man" as code to the operator for conveying her fear. When that didn't seem to suffice, she practically shrieked into the phone.

The "African-American" man about whom she called 911 was in the park bird-watching and wearing a bike helmet at the time. All he wanted her to do was leash her dog as the park required. And he had his phone to record the encounter and prove it, while educating America in the process.

We have all seen, by now, the sickening cell phone footage of the last minutes of Floyd's life. For eight minutes and 46 seconds, he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground. One of four arresting cops, Derek Chauvin, leaned his full weight on Floyd's neck with his knee.

Repeatedly, Floyd told them, "I can't breathe." It is as shocking as any footage I've ever seen on television. It is police cruelty in slow motion, performed with total obduracy and no visible concern for decency. It is as though Chauvin thought his justification for acting that way would be self-evident to every onlooker.

Floyd's fearsome appearance was an intrinsic part of his life. It was, quite hideously, a factor in his death, I'm sure. It's like Chauvin was filmed telling the world "look at the size of this guy. I'm not relenting for a second. He's not getting up!"

When you look at those sickening eight minutes and 46 seconds, you're struck by the cop's resolution in doing the hideous thing he was doing, despite Floyd's saying, "I can't breathe." (At one point, Floyd is told to "shut up" by one of the arresting cops.)

He was being taken into custody for supposedly trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store.

Chauvin's very resolution against onlookers screaming that Floyd couldn't breathe and colleagues suggesting he be turned on his side made we wonder if there were some sort of Minneapolis cop protocol – official or unofficial – for dealing with large and possibly overpowering suspects. A sort of "no mercy" rule to be employed by arresting officers who have gained the advantage and who are afraid of what will happen if they lose it.

What this past weekend has brought home is how very much we are all gripped by fear at the moment – especially on the subject of race. Whether we wanted it or not, cruelty has been institutionalized in the way our police treat black Americans, whether individually or en masse. In turn, black Americans have had no choice but to fear every possible encounter with American law enforcement.

Examples have now become pervasive – so much so that our star athletes refuse to pay reflex obeisance to anthems and patriotic rituals that they know don't apply to them. And if it meant they'd never play again professionally (which it has for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick), then so be it.

If anyone doubted it before, it is hard to doubt after Floyd's death that Kaepernick is one of our era's great Profiles in Courage. He sacrificed his professional life to his refusal to be ruled by white hatred and fear.

It would be nice if we could all figure out ways to apply a little bit of Kaepernick to our own lives. It would be nice if all journalists could learn from the perfect serenity, grace and composure of CNN's Omar Jimenez, who was put under arrest while on the air in Minneapolis to get his team to stop filming what the Powers That Be were afraid of America seeing live.

Jimenez didn't raise his voice and he didn't express any fear at all. He kept asking those who put him into custody how far back they wanted his group to stand as they filmed. Apologies to Jimenez came later.

People with power have every reason to fear public knowledge of the truth. Which is why fear of public exposure has turned this into an era of fear of journalism. So much manipulation of facts and factlessness has gone on, that naked truth has become terrifying to those with things to hide.

It would be nice to pose as a paragon of fearlessness, but I'm not. I understand professional fear all too well.

In one of my first assignments as a night general assignment reporter, I covered the May 1970 riots at the University at Buffalo in response to the terrible and tragic massacre at Kent State where four students were killed and nine wounded.

There was a demonstration at Hayes Hall on UB's South Campus. Coming toward demonstrators was a huge force of Buffalo cops in full riot regalia with shields, helmets and batons at the ready.

It would have been lovely if, as a reporter, I had received a visitation from director D.W. Griffith telling me where to stand to see it all happening. No such luck. I had only two choices: stand with the protesters or stand with the cops.

While they were at a temporary impasse, my counterpart at the former Buffalo Courier-Express also had to choose. We both decided to stay with the cops, which meant a rain of rocks, bottles and full soda cans aimed our way by protesters. I wasn't hit but I did feel a nick from one bottle on my ear before it crashed on a driveway behind me. I had the good fortune that night to be covering it with a delightful Courier reporter who was built five-by-five. Every time he accidentally dodged something to land in front of me, I was safe for a few seconds.

We knew what was going to happen. We had individually talked to different cops but we had both seen the hard, hard looks on their faces. Anyone who thought those police batons were ceremonial symbols was living in fairyland. They were going to be used.

And so I ignored the voice of Pete Seeger in my head singing "which side are you on, boy, which side are you on." I stood with my security, not my heart.

My heart was with my daughter who was three months away from being born. My politics would remain safe inside me while my life and limb remained safe during the exposure. I could live with that.

The batons were used on protester's skulls. Some called it a "police riot."

Our younger colleagues at UB's Spectrum had different choices. They came out nobly. Spectrum editor Jim Brennan – later The News' TV Topics editor – remembers that the Spectrum printed photographic proof of police bird shot that was fired at protesters and journalists.

"Police also shot tear gas into Norton Student Union building and we had to use gas masks to put out special editions of the paper," he said.

I'm not going to pretend I don't know how difficult it is to maintain perfect grace when you're covering a riot amid armed and very angry police.

We seem to be, in 2020, just where we were in May of 1970. The hatreds are the same, so are the fears.

And over all of it, how tragic is it that the greatest wisdom belongs to a truism that has become such a gaseous cliche that it has long since been a punchline of late-night comedy.

There's nothing gaseous about it, I'm beginning to think. It's the only way out of our endless, unchanging and apparently unchangeable problem.

A full understanding in our hearts and minds and everywhere else, that the only thing we really have to fear is fear itself.