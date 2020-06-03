FUNG, Leo C.

FUNG - Leo C. June 1, 2020, age 76, beloved husband of Rachel (nee Lee) Fung; devoted father of the late Prudence Philbin; loving grandfather of Sean and Tessa Philbin; father-in-law of Scott Philbin; brother of Lionel (Theresa) Fung and Jennie Lin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Family and friends are invited to share condolences at Leo's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com