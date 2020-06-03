Frank D. Guglielmo, 89, retired fiscal officer, Catholic lay leader

Oct. 15, 1930 – May 21, 2020

Frank D. Guglielmo, retired chief fiscal officer for Roswell Park Health Research Inc. and active as a lay leader in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, died May 21 in his Cheektowaga home after a short illness. He was 89.

Born in Buffalo, the younger of two children, he grew up in an Italian neighborhood on the city’s East Side and went to St. Lawrence School.

He was a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute and attended Chown School of Business before serving in the Army in Germany during the Korean War.

Returning from service, he enrolled at Canisius College and was introduced by a classmate at Chown to his wife of 64 years, the former Clara Todaro.

Mr. Guglielmo earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Canisius and had intended to become a history teacher, but his knack for numbers led to a career in finance.

He worked for many years as an accountant in the business office at Boss-Linco Lines and was a financial manager at L. L. Berger department store before taking the position at Roswell Park, which he held for 20 years.

He retired in 2000.

Deeply devout, he was long active in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church in Cheektowaga. He founded the Eucharistic Adoration Ministry and served in numerous other lay ministries for 63 years.

He was a former leader of the St. Thomas More Secular Franciscan Fraternity, a former member of Pax Christi and former board president of the Center for Justice.

He expressed his longstanding belief in racial equality by becoming active with the Diocese of Buffalo Office of Black Ministry. He took part in numerous pro-life activities and served as spiritual and personal mentor to many people.

A board member of the Western New York/Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, he was honored for his efforts with the Stephen H. Kelly Award in 1996.

His numerical skills made him a formidable pinochle player.

At the Cheektowaga Senior Citizens Center, where he was a member, he played bridge.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Paul and Michael; a daughter, Susan; and 10 grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned in the fall.