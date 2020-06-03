Firearms theft investigated by feds, Buffalo Police

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Buffalo Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying individuals who may have information about the theft of firearms over the weekend from a local pawn shop.

According to the ATF, between 12:15 and 1 a.m. Sunday, a large group of unidentified individuals broke in to the Metro Loan Pawnbrokers at 42 Broadway on the East Side.

ATF officials said a dozen firearms – nine shotguns and three rifles – were stolen, including an AR-15.

The burglary is being investigated by the Buffalo Police and the ATF.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-283-4867 or contact the bureau via email at ATFTips@atf.gov.

Tips may be reported to the Buffalo Police TIP CALL line at (716) 847-2225 or Buffalo Police detectives at (716) 851-4403.

All tips will remain confidential.