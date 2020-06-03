Federal overseers should award pre-K program to Niagara Falls School District

Allowing the Niagara Falls school district to expand its pre-K program by taking over the federal government’s Head Start program in Niagara County this fall could result in better outcomes for children.

It’s a good idea.

Having certified teachers who hold master’s degrees focused on children at the earliest stage of learning is surely appealing. It gives the children the benefit of the highest levels of education and experience.

The beleaguered Community Action Organization of Western New York has held the $4 million Head Start contract in Niagara County for nearly five years. The contract was not automatically renewed because the nonprofit allowed a 3-year-old to wander from a Head Start site onto a city street.

Moreover, the CAO has been under scrutiny for a wide range of perceived discrepancies. The FBI and state Attorney General’s Office have looked into the organization. Previous board members sought the dismissal of its leader.

It is time to reimagine the program under school district leadership. An article by News staff reporter Mary B. Pasciak described the process, which would make the Niagara Falls School District only the fourth district in the state to operate a Head Start program. The others: Ithaca, Geneva and the Westchester County district of Greenburgh.

Federal officials expect to announce their decision on Niagara County this summer.

Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie remains optimistic and ready, adding that the school district’s pre-K program is successful. Why not expand it?

The district’s experience and expertise should persuade most parents. As the article noted, the district has been among roughly 7% of school districts in New York to expand its pre-K program to include 3-year-olds over the past few years. The district’s program has blossomed from 40 3-year-old pupils four years ago to 260 this year. In addition, the district teaches more than 400 4-year-olds in pre-K.

Laurrie explained that once students reach second grade, those who attended the pre-K for 3-year-olds at Abate and other Niagara Falls schools show more progress in reading compared with their peers in the district. That’s persuasive.

If awarded the Head Start contract, the district would increase the number of 3- and 4-year-olds in the system, in addition to working with pregnant women and infants as young as 6 weeks old. It would create a multifaceted beneficial situation while achieving Laurrie’s goal of “working with families from the time children are born, right from the hospital.”

Laurrie wants to give the youngest learners the chance to benefit from a deep bench of experienced educators while providing a rich array of new activities and providing consistency throughout the life and educational careers of the city’s Head Start children. Niagara Falls School District – and the children it would serve – should be given this opportunity.