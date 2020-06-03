ELERSIC, Doris (Rogers)

ELERSIC - Doris (nee Rogers)

May 27, 2020, wife of the late Henry C. Elersic; mother of Henry "Chuck" Elersic Jr., Patrick (Deborah), David (Gloria), Randy (Linda) Elersic, Dawn Snyder, Betty (Daniel) Evans and the late Timothy Elersic; also survived by 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews; sister of Beatrice (Paul) Royko. Private Funeral Service was held under the direction of the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.