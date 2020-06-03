DOMMER, James T. "Tiny"

May 30, 2020 age 74 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen L. (nee Gannon) Dommer; dearest father of Gregory (Cindy) Curry; loving grandfather of Sean, Samantha, Brandon and Aaron Curry, Jessica (James) Cannata and Alan Peters; great grandfather of Emeliana, Aiden and Alex; son of the late Henry and Maria (nee Dziewit) Dommer; brother-in-law of Deborah (William) Gannon-Tedesco; uncle of Heather Callins-Tremblay. No prior visitation. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Dommer was a retiree of Dillon Memorial Courthouse, member of Niagara Falls HOG Chapter #3436 N. Tonawanda and the Tonawanda Sportsman Club. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 85 George Urban Blvd. Cheektowaga.