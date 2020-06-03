Share this article

Open for business
Find out the latest updates from local businesses as our region reopens.
print logo

DMV offices are not yet open, Niagara County clerk says

People wait in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lockport, before DMVs shut down due to Covid-19. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)
Published |Updated

Some citizens have been showing up at Department of Motor Vehicles offices, believing that they are open again as part of the state's phase two economic reopening.

They're wrong about that, Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said Wednesday.

“New York State DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder informed Niagara County and all counties across the state that the soonest DMVs can reopen is when their respective region reaches phase three," Jastrzemski said.

When the local auto bureaus open, their transactions will be limited to county residents, who will have to make reservations.

The reservation-only transactions will include permit tests for commercial driver's licenses. However, Jastrzemski said the state has provided no schedule for resuming permit tests or road tests for regular Class D licenses.

All licenses, registrations and inspections that have expired since March 1 remain extended indefinitely, the state DMV website says.

Thomas J. ProhaskaThomas J. Prohaska– Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.

There are no comments - be the first to comment