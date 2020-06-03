DMV offices are not yet open, Niagara County clerk says

Some citizens have been showing up at Department of Motor Vehicles offices, believing that they are open again as part of the state's phase two economic reopening.

They're wrong about that, Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said Wednesday.

“New York State DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder informed Niagara County and all counties across the state that the soonest DMVs can reopen is when their respective region reaches phase three," Jastrzemski said.

When the local auto bureaus open, their transactions will be limited to county residents, who will have to make reservations.

The reservation-only transactions will include permit tests for commercial driver's licenses. However, Jastrzemski said the state has provided no schedule for resuming permit tests or road tests for regular Class D licenses.

All licenses, registrations and inspections that have expired since March 1 remain extended indefinitely, the state DMV website says.