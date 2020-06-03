DEGAN, Margaret M. "Peg"

Age 86, a resident of Lewiston. Wife of the late Richard M. Degan, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Brother's of Mercy in Clarence, NY. Margaret was born June 2, 1933 in Buffalo, NY. She is the daughter of the late Emmett G. and the late Margaret (Elliott) McCormick. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and a graduate of Erie County Community College School of dental hygiene. She married Richard M. Degan on June 19, 1954; he predeceased her on May 9, 1979. Margaret was a supervisor for 17 years for Mercy Home Care. She was also a member of St. Peter Church Altar and Rosary Society. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (John) Roote of Lewisville, Texas, Sara Degan of Garland, Texas and sons Richard Degan of Toyko, Japan and John (Jillyan) Degan of Buffalo, NY; her grandchildren Michael (Amanda) Kramp, Caitlyn (Eric) Powers, Seamus Degan and Bridget Degan and one great-grandchild, Logan Kramp; she is also survived by her sister, Joan (James) Briody of Lockport, NY and was predeceased by her sisters Mary Blazer, Patricia DiCamillo and her brother Dr. John McCormick and their spouses. Services will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Burial will be at North Ridge Cemetery in Cambria, NY. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Angels Association, P.O. Box 1918, Niagara University, NY 14109. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online registry.