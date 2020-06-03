Cuomo zings Trump: 'Here in New York, we actually read the Bible'

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo opened his daily press conference Wednesday by referencing President Trump's visit to the boarded-up St. John's Episcopal Church across the street from the White House Monday evening.

"The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, D.C.," Cuomo said, as he himself held a Bible up with his right hand, as Trump did. "Here in New York, we actually read the Bible."

Cuomo then read off several biblical quotations that he said applied to current events, after he noted Wednesday as Day 95 of the coronavirus crisis and Day 10 of the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Cuomo added several other barbs at Trump during his press conference from Albany.

The governor, who earlier this week said he wasn't interested in President Trump's push to use military personnel to help quell protests, followed the biblical quotes with some other quotations, including one from Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Esper on Wednesday morning said he did not support the use of military forces in a law enforcement role.

"The option to use active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort, and only in the most urgent and dire situations. We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act.”

Cuomo also was highly critical of Trump when responding to reporters' questions about the president's recent criticisms of New York.

"It's nothing new for the president – he's not just attacked New York in tweets, his policies have been vicious to New York," Cuomo said, citing changes in the tax code, not funding transportation projects, the halting of the trusted traveler program in New York and the recent lack of funding for state and local governments in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"He's gone out of his way to be negative to New York."

In his update of the coronavirus outbreak, Cuomo said "it is going better than it has ever gone."

Cuomo said the state had its lowest number of hospitalizations "ever" and that the state recorded its lowest daily death total at 49. That followed three days in which the death toll was in the 50s.

"We have overcome the greatest challenge that this state has faced in my lifetime, with this Covid virus," Cuomo said. "This was the beast that we didn’t know if we could beat. So far we have beaten it. We have to stay smart and make sure we control the beast."

Cuomo's quotations from the Bible during the opening of the news conference, which he described as "passages that are particularly appropriate for this time of where we are."

The passages included:

"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God."

"If a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand."

"Turn away from evil and do good, search for peace and work to maintain it."

"The seed whose fruit is righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace."

The governor added another biblical quote at the end of his opening comments: "Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good."

After taking questions, he left the dais, saying, "I'm taking my Bible, and going back to work."