CTG sells Knox Mansion for $2.475M

Computer Task Group sold its landmark Knox Mansion headquarters on Delaware Avenue to a buyer that appears to be based in Colorado.

The Buffalo-based computer services and staffing firm sold the 48,000-square-foot building at 800 Delaware Ave. to an entity called Knox Mansion Condos for $2.475 million, according to documents filed Tuesday in the Erie County Clerk's office.

The buyer's identity could not be further confirmed Wednesday, as it is registered to a corporation services firm, and the address cited in the deed traces back to the lawyer, Robert Preeo of Centennial, Colo.

Nor could the buyer's intentions, although its corporate name hints at a conversion of the building to condominiums. If so, that would mean CTG would have to move out of the mansion that it has called home for 42 years.

Neither CTG officials nor the attorney could be reached for comment.

The sale marks an end to a cycle of uncertainty that has surrounded the mansion in recent years, as CTG has tried more than once to sell the property in order to take advantage of not only its history and visibility in the midst of Mansion Row, but also the booming real estate values overall amid Buffalo's resurgence.

Originally completed in 1918 as a single-family home for Grace Millard Knox, widow of Seymour H. Knox, the French Renaissance-style limestone building is considered one of the city's best-known buildings. Seymour Knox founded and owned the S.H. Knox Co. five-and-dime stores, and later served as vice president of Woolworth Co. and chairman of the board of Marine Trust Co., later HSBC Bank USA.

Designed by prominent architect Charles Pierrepont H. Gilbert and constructed at a cost of $600,000, the mansion originally had 25 rooms, and was owned by the family until 1969, when it was acquired by the Montefiore Club, a private men's club. CTG bought it in 1978.

The company put the mansion up for sale in 2015, but got no takers. It then decided in 2016 to list both the mansion and another building at 700 Delaware that dates to 1957, seeking a total of $6.5 million for both, with a plan to bring its operations under one roof.

The company attempted again to sell it in 2017, and that effort proved partially successful, as Ellicott Development Co. bought the secondary administrative office building at 685 and 700 Delaware in early 2018 for $1.8 million. It was originally listed at $3.2 million.

But it eventually pulled back on the mansion until reconsidering earlier this year, after it received several unsolicited offers during the first quarter, as it was struggling with lower revenues and unpredictable finances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said in April that it had also drawn down $12 million on its credit line, sped up collection of payments from its largest staffing client – IBM Corp. – and implemented furloughs and salary cuts.