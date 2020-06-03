COLE-STOREY, Joanne M. (Panepinto)

Of Hamburg, NY, entered into rest June 1, 2020, at age 94, wife of the late Alan Cole; former wife of Edwin Storey; dearest mother of David, Cindy, Thomas and William (Susan) Storey; grandmother of Brian, Bill, Samantha, Michael, Jody, Leslie, Jake, Kiana, Craig, Lindsay and the late Breanna; sister of the late Sara Gelia, Gerry Gianturco and Sheila Young. Joanne was the former owner of Chicks Restaurant and Bowling Lanes in Angola, NY. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Addison Funeral Home, Inc.