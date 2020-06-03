Buffalo lawmakers urged to reduce police funding

A call to action from a local community group and other activists is asking residents in the City of Buffalo to "demand" that the Common Council reduce the Buffalo Police Department's budget.

Black Love Resists in the Rust wants to see at least $1 million cut from the Buffalo Police Department's portion of Mayor W. Byron Brown's $519 million proposed budget for 2020-21, said Marielle Smith, the group's community organizer.

Whatever funds are cut from police should be put back in the community for things like making sure there are healthier food options, particularly in black and brown communities, Smith said.

The group is still talking to people for a "greater consensus" of where the needs are and where the money needs to be directed, she added.

"We see how militarized they can become in a snap of a finger ... while we're still struggling in a pandemic to make sure people are being fed and housed," Smith said. "Money needs to be invested in the needs of the community instead of police that just terrorize the community."

Brown's proposed spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1 includes $86 million for police, down from $89.6 million in the current 2019-20 budget. In addition, Open Book Buffalo shows the total police expenditures in the current budget is $76.3 million as of May 29. The fiscal year ends June 30.

University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, chairman of the Council's Finance Committee, also noted that the actual amount in the 2016-17 budget was $92 million.

Wyatt said he has received "tons of emails" about reducing the police budget, but that's a "difficult challenge," especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and protests related to the death of George Floyd.

"I understand the public's concern. In the midst of this pandemic and the protests, how do you do something like that right now?" he said. "Right now, we need the police. How do we say, we're going to cut them?"

John T. Evans, president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, said in a text message that the union is "opposed to any reduction."

"The department is underfunded currently," he said.

Specifically, Black Love Resists in the Rust is asking members of the community to call their respective Council members and "demand they vote to cut the police budget."

The group also encourages people to contact five friends and have them call their respective Council members and attend the Council's special session Thursday where members are expected to act on the budget proposal.

The Council meeting will be streamed live on the Council's Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m.